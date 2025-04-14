Joanna Gaines reveals struggle she faces with her five very different children 

Joanna Gaines loves nothing more than being a mom, and enjoys making special memories at home with her five children - four of which live at home, while her oldest, Drake, is away at college.

However, the Fixer Upper star - like many parents - struggles to find something that all her children will enjoy eating every night for dinner.

She opened up about her offspring's very different palates while chatting to Delish.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Joanna Gaines has revealed the relatable parenting struggle she has at home

The star explained: ""I have five kids with five very different palates. They all have their specifications. One of my kids just only wants pasta. Nonstop pasta. My 16-year-old boy only wants meat and potatoes and bread."

Having different meals to prepare every night is no easy task, so Joanna sets aside time to meal prep for the week, and gets her children involved too. She said that on Sundays: "I will tell all the kids, 'Okay, what do you want?' It's kind of a free-for-all," she admits, [but] "I normally work out where each of them will get a say."

© Instagram Joanna shares her five children with husband Chip Gaines

Joanna added that while dinners can be a challenge, breakfast is something the entire family can agree on. "The thing that they can all agree on is anything for breakfast. We do fresh huevos rancheros. We'll make the corn tortillas. I'll make the ranchera sauce. Everyone will get up for it, which is hard on a Saturday because when you have teenagers, you don't know who's waking up when. But, they start smelling that sauce, they know."

The star is aware that time is going by quickly and at the end of the year, she will have just three of her children living at home. Her second oldest child, Ella Rose, is going off to college in the fall, and the doting mom is not looking forward to it one bit.

© Roy Rochlin Joanna isn't looking forward to her daughter Ella flying the nest later this year

Talking to People, she said: "How do I prepare my own heart for it? It's like you're losing the one that you go on the weekends to get coffee with and shop at the antique stores. I'm like, 'Where's my friend going?'"

Knowing that her children are growing up quickly and won't be living at home forever, Joanna went on to tell the publication that she was making a "conscious decision" to create special memories with her family while they are all together.

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children at home in Waco

Most recently over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram to share some beautiful bouquets of flowers that she had made for Ella, 18, along with her children Emmie, 15, and Duke, 16, ahead of their prom.

The HGTV star wrote in the caption: "Three of our kiddos going to prom this weekend. Garden flowers blooming just in time! This will be the first prom for one, and the last prom for another." She accompanied the message with a tear-filled emoji face.