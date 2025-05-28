Princess Caroline's rarely-seen grandchildren appear in surprise family outing - and they're all grown

As one of the most significant events in the global sporting calendar, the F1 Grand Prix certainly brings all eyes on Monaco.

Hence, even the most rarely-seen of the Monegasque royals make their appearances by the track, including some of Princess Caroline's grandchildren, who are typically kept out of the public eye. Scroll down to see the best photos of the Monaco royals at the Grand Prix…

1/ 5 © WireImage A united family appearance Though Princess Caroline did not attend the event herself, her two eldest children made an appearance: Andrea and Charlotte Casiraghi. Andrea came with his wife Tatiana, whom he married in August 2013, and their three children Sasha, 12, India, 10, and Maximilian, seven. Meanwhile, Charlotte showed up at the event alongside her older son, Raphaël, 11, whom she shares with her former partner Gad Elmaleh.

2/ 5 © WireImage Tatiana and her mini-me daughter Tatiana Casiraghi, née Santo Domingo, and her daughter India, who is growing up to be her mother's spitting image, made headlines earlier this year after appearing in a photoshoot together. The pair appeared in an image that went viral, for the fashion brand Muzungu Sisters, an ethical line co-founded by Tatiana back in 2009. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo posed hand-in-hand in coordinated outfits. Currently, India Casiraghi is the only granddaughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

3/ 5 © FilmMagic Charlotte Casiraghi and her son Raphael Though the model and former equestrian is often in the public eye, Charlotte Casiraghi doesn't always bring her children along with her. The eldest daughter of Princess Caroline has two children: Raphaël Elmaleh, and Balthazar Rassam, six, whom she shares with ex-her husband Dimitri Rassam, a French producer.

4/ 5 © FilmMagic Tatiana and Charlotte Tatiana and her sister-in-law Charlotte have an incredibly close relationship, having known each other since their school days. In fact, Charlotte introduced her brother Andrea to Tatiana, who he eventually married in 2013.

5/ 5 © WireImage Andrea and Tatiana's youngest son Tatiana was also pictured next to her and Andrea Casiraghi's youngest son Maximilian, who turned seven just last month. Born in London, little Maximilian was given the middle name Rainier, after his great- grandfather Prince Rainier III of Monaco.