Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Caroline's rarely-seen grandchildren appear in surprise family outing - and they're all grown
Subscribe
Princess Caroline's rarely-seen grandchildren appear in surprise family outing - and they're all grown
Princess Caroline of Hanover attends the Rose Ball 2025 on March 29, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco© Getty Images

Princess Caroline's rarely-seen grandchildren appear in surprise family outing - and they're all grown

The four grandchildren of the Monaco royal appeared at the F1 Grand Prix

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As one of the most significant events in the global sporting calendar, the F1 Grand Prix certainly brings all eyes on Monaco.

Hence, even the most rarely-seen of the Monegasque royals make their appearances by the track, including some of Princess Caroline's grandchildren, who are typically kept out of the public eye. Scroll down to see the best photos of the Monaco royals at the Grand Prix…

1/5

Maximilian Casiraghi, Raphael Elmaleh, Alexandre Casiraghi, India Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, Charlotte Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi attend the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025© WireImage

A united family appearance

Though Princess Caroline did not attend the event herself, her two eldest children made an appearance: Andrea and Charlotte Casiraghi.

Andrea came with his wife Tatiana, whom he married in August 2013, and their three children Sasha, 12, India, 10, and Maximilian, seven. 

Meanwhile, Charlotte showed up at the event alongside her older son, Raphaël, 11, whom she shares with her former partner Gad Elmaleh.

2/5

India Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo attend the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025© WireImage

Tatiana and her mini-me daughter

Tatiana Casiraghi, née Santo Domingo, and her daughter India, who is growing up to be her mother's spitting image, made headlines earlier this year after appearing in a photoshoot together.

The pair appeared in an image that went viral, for the fashion brand Muzungu Sisters, an ethical line co-founded by Tatiana back in 2009. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo posed hand-in-hand in coordinated outfits.

Currently, India Casiraghi is the only granddaughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

3/5

Charlotte Casiraghi and Raphael Elmaleh attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 24, 2025© FilmMagic

Charlotte Casiraghi and her son Raphael

Though the model and former equestrian is often in the public eye, Charlotte Casiraghi doesn't always bring her children along with her.

The eldest daughter of Princess Caroline has two children: Raphaël Elmaleh, and Balthazar Rassam, six, whom she shares with ex-her husband Dimitri Rassam, a French producer.

4/5

Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Casiraghi and Raphael Elmaleh attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025© FilmMagic

Tatiana and Charlotte

Tatiana and her sister-in-law Charlotte have an incredibly close relationship, having known each other since their school days. In fact, Charlotte introduced her brother Andrea to Tatiana, who he eventually married in 2013. 

5/5

Maximilian Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo attend the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025© WireImage

Andrea and Tatiana's youngest son

Tatiana was also pictured next to her and Andrea Casiraghi's youngest son Maximilian, who turned seven just last month.

Born in London, little Maximilian was given the middle name Rainier, after his great- grandfather Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: A Biography of Princess Charlene of Monaco

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More