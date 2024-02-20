Charlotte Casiraghi's ex welcomes first grandchild

Charlotte Casiraghi's ex-partner, Gad Elmaleh, has welcomed his very first grandchild at the age of 52.

The Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor's eldest child, Noé, has started a family of his own.

The 23-year-old model has been dating journalist, Johanna Marques, since 2019 and the columnist for TV Monaco revealed their baby news on Instagram.

Johanna shared a video as she walked through the snow, pulling her little one on a sleigh. "Ma fille, ma princesse, ma Ely" she wrote in the caption, which translates to "my daughter, my princess, my Ely".

Noé was born from Gad's relationship with French actress Anne Brochet from 1998 to 2002. He has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and Zadig & Voltaire.

Noé and Johanna, who opt to keep a low-profile, did not announce the pregnancy or their daughter's birth.

According to HOLA!, Noé has a close relationship with his father, Gad, who is currently on tour with his Lui-même show.

© Getty Gad Elmaleh and his son Noé at a film premiere in 2017

Gad dated Monaco royal, Charlotte Casiraghi, from 2011 until 2015. In 2013, they welcomed their son, Raphaël. As his parents did not marry, Raphaël is not included in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, also has a second son, Balthazar, from her relationship with Dimitri Rassam. Balthazar, born in 2018, is 12th in the line of succession, as Charlotte married Dimitri in 2019.

© Getty Charlotte Casiraghi with her sons Raphael and Balthazar in 2023

Charlotte, 37, is the niece of Prince Albert, the current head of the Monaco royal family, and is known for her work as a model and equestrian. She has two brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, as well as a half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.