Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo catches the eye in stunning bridal gown

Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo turned heads in Rome on Tuesday night, showcasing her timeless elegance in a breathtaking bridal white gown.

The stylish royal, 39, was among a host of A-list celebrities who flocked to the Italian capital for the highly anticipated Dior Cruise 2026 show, all dressed in stunning creations by the iconic fashion house under the artistic direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Beatrice, who is married to Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi, opted for a striking asymmetrical white silk dress from Dior.

The picture-perfect number was sleeveless on one side and fastened at the top with a big bow.

To complete her effortlessly chic ensemble, she accessorised with pieces also from Dior – bold diamond earrings and a gold clutch.

1/ 4 © Getty Beatrice Borromeo seen at Hotel Eden in Rome on Tuesday.



2/ 4 © Getty The Monaco royal was among the guests at the Dior Cruise 2026 show held at the Villa Albani Torlonia.

3/ 4 © Getty She looked flawless in a bridal gown by Dior.

4/ 4 © Arnold Jerocki Beatrice is married to Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi.

With her pretty facial features tinted slightly with blush, eyeshadow and a slick of lipstick, Beatrice wore her blonde tresses in a chic chignon bun.

The Monaco royal was in good company, joining the likes of Rosamund Pike, Ashley Park and Natalie Portman, who were also dressed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the show.

Royal fashion icon

Beatrice, an Italian model, was previously named as the most stylish European royal, pipping the likes of the Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima to the post.

Back in 2021, Tatler said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

Beatrice's family life

Beatrice met Pierre while studying at university in Milan in 2008. They embarked on a whirlwind romance, with Pierre popping the question with a sparkling diamond ring. Their wedding day took place on 25 July in Monaco in 2015, which was followed by a celebration at the Grimaldi Palace and the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo.

The couple are doting parents to sons Stefano and Francesco whom they tend to keep out of the spotlight.

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

Beatrice did, however, share a rare insight into her family life during a previous interview with Italian women's magazine iO Donna.

"If I don't have any commitment as a Red Cross volunteer, I spend the morning with my children," she said. "We play a little on the bed, then breakfast: fruit, biscuits, cereals, bread, butter and honey; a cappuccino for me, milk with foam for them."