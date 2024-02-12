Meet Charlotte Casiraghi's two rarely-pictured children

Charlotte Marie Pomeline Casiraghi is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, and the mother of two sons, Raphael, age 10, and Balthazar, five.

The Monégasque royal mother is also the granddaughter of the late American actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and is known for her work as a model, equestrian, and editor.

WATCH: Charlotte Casiraghi: a royal life in images

Charlotte, 37, shares her eldest son Raphael with stand-up comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh.

The former couple welcomed their son on 17 December 2013, but as they were not married, Raphael is not included in the line of succession to the Monégasque throne. They split in June 2015.

Charlotte shares her youngest son with her husband, Dimitri Rassam, a Lebanese-French film producer.

They married in 2019 in front of their then-six-month-old son Balthazar. Dimitri also has a daughter, Darya, from his previous marriage to Russian model Masha Novoselova.

© Getty Charlotte with her husband Dimitri

Charlotte has previously spoken about motherhood, telling Town & Country: "It’s very hard to sum up. I think every day has hard and amazing moments.

"Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life."

See five rare photos of Charlotte's two sons below…

Raphael and Balthazar © SC Pool - Corbis,getty Charlotte's sons looked so smart in their matching suits in November when they attended the Monaco National Day with their super-chic mother.

Monaco family picnic © getty Raphael and Balthazar coordinated outfits once again in September when they joined their parents for the traditional Monaco picnic.

Family celebration © getty A sweet snap of the foursome together at the Monaco National Day in November 2022 waving to crowds in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Trip to the Grand Prix © Getty Charlotte and her eldest son Raphael dressed up for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in May 2022 in Monte-Carlo. The perks of living in Monaco!