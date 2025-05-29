Ralph Macchio's actress daughter looks just like him during extra special family outing — photos

Ralph Macchio's latest movie premiere was an extra special family affair.

This week, the My Cousin Vinny actor celebrated the premiere of the latest installment of the The Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends in New York City.

Plus, he had his family by his side for the special night out, his wife Phyllis Fierro, who he married in 1987, and their two kids, daughter Julia Macchio, 33, and son Daniel Macchio, 29.

© FilmMagic Ralph had his family by his side for the premiere

For the family's night out, Ralph, 63, stepped out in a checkered, bright blue suit, while his wife wore a baby pink, fitted strapless dress.

His daughter, who looks just like him, wore a fitted navy blue dress with lace detailing, while his son, who looks just like his mom, wore a burgundy suit.

In Karate Kid: Legends, Ralph reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso 40 years after he first starred as the karate apprentice, opposite Jackie Chan, who is reprising the role of Mr. Han from 2010's The Karate Kid, which did not feature Ralph, but rather Jaden Smith as Dre Parker, Mr. Han's trainee.

© Getty The actor with his wife in 1986

Who is Ralph's wife?

Ralph has known his wife Phyllis since before he became a household name; they were introduced when he was only 15 years old, in none other than his grandmother's basement, when Phyllis was a guest at Ralph's cousin's birthday party. The couple grew up in neighboring towns on Long Island.

In addition to being a mom to Julia and Daniel, Phyllis has worked as a nurse practitioner, including during the harrowing COVID-19 pandemic.

© Getty The Macchio family for Ralph's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year

In March 2020, when the pandemic exploded globally, Julia took to Instagram and shared a tribute to her mom, writing: "She's my hero just by being my mom and I know she has been (and will continue to be) a hero to so many through her unlimited compassion," and: "Just wanted to express my deepest gratitude, not only for her, but for everyone working in healthcare. They teach us that kindness, dedication, selflessness and empathy are superpowers."

Ralph's children

Phyllis and Ralph first became parents in 1992 when they welcomed daughter Julia on May 20 of that year.

© Getty Images With his children in 2015

She has followed in her dad's footsteps, and made her film debut in 2012 with a role in the Kristen Wiig and Matt Dillon movie Girl Most Likely, and she has since starred alongside her dad in The Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai.

Meanwhile his son Daniel hasn't quite followed in his father's acting footsteps, and instead works a business intelligence and analytics manager for the New York Islanders, and previously worked for Live Nation and the NHL, according to his LinkedIn.