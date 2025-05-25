Richard Gere shares surprise post featuring 2 youngest sons — and fans say the same thing

Richard Gere is breaking cover for a good cause.

Over the weekend, the Pretty Woman actor made what is only his third-ever Instagram post, sharing a photo featuring his wife and their rarely-seen sons.

The Golden Globe winner has been married to Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva since 2018, and they share two sons, Alexander, six, and James, five, plus he is also a father to son Homer, 25, whose mom is Carey Lowell.

© Instagram Richard made his third-ever Instagram post

On Saturday, Richard took to Instagram and shared a photo posing in what appears to be his backyard with his arm around Alejandra, and their sons are in front of them giving their backs to the camera.

The four appear wearing gray hoodies that read "Open Arms," from a Spanish non-profit of the same name.

"This whole family is a proud supporter of @openarms_fund and their mission to save lives," Richard wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and support him over it.

© Getty Images The actor with his eldest son and wife in April 2025

"You are an example for everyone, it means taking a stand without ifs or buts in defense of the weakest. I admire you and I love you," one wrote.

Others followed suit with: "You are a wonderful family!! Alejandra and Richard, you are a great example for your children. Always so much respect and admiration for you and for your humanitarian commitment," and: "I'm so proud of being your fan, I swear you're so inspiring, always," as well as: "Fortunate to have in Spain someone who fights so much for a better world."

© Instagram Alejandra is also a mom to son Albert

Per Open Arms' website, their principal mission is to "protect those who try to reach Europe by sea, fleeing from armed conflict, persecution or poverty; and also to inform and educate on land so that those who migrate can make decisions with complete freedom and knowledge."

Richard is as much of an activist as he is an actor, and has long been vocal about various issues, including advocating for an independent Tibet, and against Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestine and ongoing violence in Gaza.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra moved to Spain in 2024

In 1991, he also founded The Gere Foundation, "a private grant-giving organization focused on advocacy and cultural preservation in the Tibetan community, education, public health and emergency relief."

Richard, who in addition to his eldest son's mother Carey was also married to Cindy Crawford, from 1991 to 1995, was first linked to Alejandra in 2015, and they quietly tied the knot in early 2018 after three years of dating.