Who is Ralph Macchio's lookalike famous daughter? Everything you need to know about the Cobra Kai star

The Karate Kid revival Cobra Kai has been a huge hit among Netflix viewers. The series, which is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, follows the ongoing rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo is reopened.

Ralph Macchio reprises his role as the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso in the series, but did you know that Season Four of Cobra Kai brought a real-life familial bond to the screen? Ralph's actual daughter, Julia Macchio made an appearance in the series - and fans can't get enough of the adorable father-daughter duo.

Who is Ralph Macchio's daughter Julia Macchio?

Ralph tied the knot with his wife Phyllis Fierro in 1987 after his grandmother introduced them to each other when he was just 15. The couple welcomed their first child, Julia, in 1982. Their son Daniel was born four years later in 1996.

Julia, now 30, has followed in her father's acting footsteps, playing a role in Polly Draper's 2018 film Stella's Last Weekend, and in the 2012 film Girl Most Likely.

Julia appeared in Cobra Kai alongside her dad Ralph

The actress shared several behind-the-scenes snaps with her dad from their time on the Cobra Kai set, and fans couldn't get enough of their sweet relationship.

"Before I started/After I wrapped with the best dad in the world!" wrote Julia. "Love that you are working with your dad!!" penned a fan, as another shared: "You are your dad's twin."

Julia shared several behind-the-scenes snaps from the wrap of Cobra Kai

"You look like your dad no denying it," agreed a third fan, who couldn't help but notice the duo's similar features.

Julia shares an incredibly close relationship with her father and often shares throwback photos from her childhood with her 103k Instagram followers.

Julia shared an adorable childhood photo for her dad's birthday

Last year, the star shared a heartfelt tribute to her dad for his birthday. Posting a photo from her childhood, Julia penned: "I remember one time (when I was probably around the same age as when this photo was taken) my dad was trying to explain to me what unconditional love was.

"Having him as a Dad is one of the reasons why I understand it now. It’s who he is as a human being: the most loving family man, friend, hard worker, etc. Some things you can’t properly put into words so I’ll just say this: I love you UNCONDITIONALLY, Daddio!!! Happy birthday!"

