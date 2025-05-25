Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter turns heads in white dress ahead of special day: 'The night before'

It's an extra special, celebratory weekend for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' family.

Over the weekend, the No Reservations actress and the Fatal Attraction actor celebrated the last of their kids' graduations.

In addition to Carys — the college grad — the couple, who have been married since 2000, share son Dylan, 24, and are also parents to Cameron Douglas, 46, who the latter shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Instagram Carys is graduating on Sunday

As Carys' official graduation from Brown University, from where her brother Dylan also graduated, rolled around, Catherine took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo featuring her daughter and husband.

In the sweet pic, the 22-year-old appears wearing a frilly, off-the-shoulder white dress, and she has her parents on each side, planting a kiss on her cheeks.

"The night before graduation!!!!" Catherine excitedly declared in her caption, adding: "We are both such proud parents right now!! It's only just begun!!"

© Instagram She graduated from Brown's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Chelsea Handler writing: "Congratulations, Carys!!!" as others followed suit with: "OMG! GUYS YOU ARE SO CUTE" and: "Congratulations Carys!!!! & Mom + Dad!" as well as: "Congratulations. Much luck going forward!!!"

Carys had previously reposted a photo to her Instagram Stories that Brown shared featuring herself and a group of friends. In it, she appears on the edge of a balcony outside the John Hay Library, also wearing a white dress, with a brown sash around her shoulders.

© Getty Her brother also graduated from Brown

Per the caption, she is graduating from the university's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, following in the footsteps of her brother, who majored in political science.

In addition to focusing on her studies, Carys is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti. She has also showcased her singing abilities on her Instagram.

© Getty Images Carys, Michael and Catherine at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, recently put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington.