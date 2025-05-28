Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital star Steve Burton embroiled in custody battle with harassment allegations days after wedding — details
Steve Burton and wife Sheree Gustin attend the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 1, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee© WireImage

The soap opera star was previously married to Sheree Gustin, and married Michelle Lundstrom on May 17

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Steve Burton's wedding bliss bubble appears to have been interrupted.

Less than two weeks after the General Hospital star wed again to now-wife Michelle Lundstrom, he has been thrust into a messy legal battle with his ex-wife Sheree Gustin.

The former couple were married for 23 years, and are parents to daughter Makena Grace, 21, son Jack Marshall, 19, and a third daughter, Brooklyn, who is ten.

Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom on Instagram of the couple together© Instagram
Michelle and Steve tied the knot on May 17

According to recent court documents obtained by InTouch, Steve and Sheree, who has since also remarried and welcomed two more children, are at odds over custody of their youngest daughter Brooklyn.

"In the past few months, [Steve] has started to message me and accuse me of parental alienation if he cannot get ahold of Brooklyn," Sheree claimed, adding that his messages come "almost daily" and further claiming that they "are harassing."

In a statement denying the allegations, Steve's lawyer Sarah C. Clark told Us Weekly: "Steve maintains that Sheree's allegations are categorically false. He has, and will continue to, act in the best interests of the parties' daughter, Brooklyn, which includes ensuring there is frequent and continuing contact with both parents."

Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom on Instagram of the couple at their proposal© Instagram
They confirmed their relationship in May 2024 and got engaged in January 2025

"On May 12, 2025, the Court heard the evidence loud and clear and granted Steve additional custodial time with Brooklyn that Sheree was unwilling to provide," the statement further read.

Additional documents obtained by Us Weekly also include alleged texts between Sheree and Steve, who claimed: "Early on in my relationship with Michelle, Sheree began to refuse to call Michelle by her name and instead referred to her as 'the girl' in an effort to downplay her role in my life."

Photo shared by Steve Burton's ex-wife Sheree Gustin with her new husband Justin Amador© Instagram
Sheree married her new husband in February 2025

A screenshot from an alleged message from Sheree to Steve read: "Michelle is not your family or our kids' family lol. She is your girlfriend."

"You and I know this is about optics to you. You guys have seen Brooklyn maybe a month total this entire year. I don't [plaster] her face all over social media," she further claimed in the alleged text, adding: "I don't want her on social media like that."

Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom featuring their blended family© Instagram
Steve's blended family

"I am not OK with Michelle picking Brooklyn up from school tomorrow. If you’re not going to see Brooklyn then I will be picking her up," another alleged text read, of which Steve said in his filing: "Dictating who can pick Brooklyn up for my custodial time and only allowing me to exercise custody if I personally pick her up is highly unreasonably and demonstrated the control Sheree is attempting to assume during my custodial time."

Sheree's fourth child, daughter Izabella, was born in August 2022, one month after Steve filed for divorce, and her fifth, daughter Addy Jay, was born in February of 2024, just weeks after the divorce between the former couple was finalized. In February 2025, she married the girls' father, Jason Amador.

