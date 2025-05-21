Amy Robach has a lot to celebrate now that her older daughter is officially a college graduate! The 22-year-old has officially finished her college education.

Ava Monroe McIntosh graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama while continuing to actively pursue her musical career.

Her younger sister Annalise, 19, is a student at the University of Colorado Boulder and will start her sophomore year this fall.

© Instagram Amy celebrated her daughter Ava's graduation

Amy, 52, marked the joyous occasion with several photos shared from the ceremony and the party after on social media, joined by Annalise, her friends, and even her rarely-seen ex-husband.

They were joined by Tim McIntosh, Amy's first husband, Ava and Annalise's father. Not much is known about him or their relationship, beyond the fact that they tied the knot in 1996 and filed for divorce in 2008.

"Congratulations to @avamonr0e for four incredible years of hard work!!! I cannot wait to see what's next… I'll always be in the audience cheering you on baby," the proud mom wrote.

© Instagram They were joined by Amy's ex, Ava's dad Tim McIntosh

Fans sweetly reacted with comments like: "Congratulations Ava!" and: "Wow time flies! I remember when you were pregnant & when she was born #wttgdays!! Congrats!" as well as: "Congratulations to your beautiful daughter!!!!"

In September 2009, Amy announced her engagement to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, with the pair tying the knot in February 2010. She also became a stepmom to his three sons from his first marriage, Nathaniel, Aidan and Wyatt.

Amy and Andrew quietly separated in mid-2022, the same time she and her ABC News colleague T.J. Holmes embarked on a romance after years of close friendship. T.J. was also in the process of separating from his own second wife Marilee Fiebig.

© Instagram Ava's younger sister Annalise is a student at the University of Colorado Boulder

In late 2022, their relationship was made public, and the ensuing scandal resulted in their termination from ABC News. Both couples eventually obtained divorces from their spouses by the following year, with Marilee and Andrew now being a couple themselves.

On December 5, 2023, exactly one year after they were taken off the air from GMA, they launched their podcast, Amy & T.J., which has published regular episodes continually since then.

"I was pissed, I was nervous," T.J. said on the first anniversary of the launch of their podcast, looking back on the day they decided to go public with the venture and be more open about their relationship and lives in the public eye than ever before.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. have been dating since mid-2022

"That became fear later. But it wasn't a celebratory day at the time, because we learned that there are still forces out there who are after us no matter what we do, in our success, in our joy, in our happiness."

"And I do believe, looking back, we have had plenty of tough days in between, and we still will have plenty of tough days going forward," Amy reassuringly added. "But it's what you learn along the way about what you're made of and how you get through these things, how we get through it together."