Barbra Streisand's famous stepson reveals how their 'strong' personalities clashed and caused 'friction'

Barbra Streisand's stepson Josh Brolin is getting candid about what their relationship was really like when she first came into his life.

The "What's Up, Doc?" actress has been the Marvel actor's stepmom since he was 30, when in 1998, she married his father James Brolin, two years after they started dating.

The "Don't Rain on My Parade" singer is the No Country For Old Men actor's third wife; he was first married to Josh's mom, Jane Cameron Agee, who passed away in a car accident in 1995, from 1966 to 1984, and to Jan Smithers from 1986 to 1995.

Josh, who just released his memoir, From Under the Truck, in which he details his addictions struggles and personal family stories, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his relationship with Barbra "evolved."

"I think when I was younger they got together and it's one of those things that when your mom has passed you don't want anybody to replace your mom — or just the idea of replacing — not that anybody ever pushed that on me," he first explained.

"But when somebody shows up," he went on, noting: "I'm sure there was some, not friction, but there was some reticence with me."

"She just has a strong personality, I have a strong personality, when you put those two together you have friction, and it wasn't major, it was minor, but it existed, while my dad kind of hung out on the side and you know, hoped for the best," he added.

He further shared: "As time went on, I say it in the book, there was a moment when I asked for a glass of wine and she said, 'Yeah but aren't you an alcoholic?'" and noted: "It takes, for lack of a better word, balls, and I appreciate that, and I have been surrounded by women who have those."

Josh himself has also been married three times; from 1988 until 1994 he was married to Alice Adair, and they share two kids, son Trevor, 36, and daughter Eden, 30.

He was then briefly engaged to Minnie Driver, for six months, and in 2004, he married Diane Lane, though they divorced in 2013.

That year, he started dating his former assistant and model Kathryn Boyd, and they tied the knot three years later. They have two children, together, daughter Westlyn Reign, born in 2016, and daughter Chapel Grace, born in 2020.