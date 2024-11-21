Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barbra Streisand's famous stepson reveals how their 'strong' personalities clashed and caused 'friction'
Subscribe
Barbra Streisand's famous stepson reveals how their 'strong' personalities clashed and caused 'friction'
Split image of Josh Brolin and Barbra Streisand© Getty

Barbra Streisand's famous stepson reveals how their 'strong' personalities clashed and caused 'friction'

The A Star is Born actress is married to James Brolin and is a stepmom to Josh Brolin

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Barbra Streisand's stepson Josh Brolin is getting candid about what their relationship was really like when she first came into his life.

The "What's Up, Doc?" actress has been the Marvel actor's stepmom since he was 30, when in 1998, she married his father James Brolin, two years after they started dating.

The "Don't Rain on My Parade" singer is the No Country For Old Men actor's third wife; he was first married to Josh's mom, Jane Cameron Agee, who passed away in a car accident in 1995, from 1966 to 1984, and to Jan Smithers from 1986 to 1995.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Barbra Streisand's moving speech at the SAG Awards

Josh, who just released his memoir, From Under the Truck, in which he details his addictions struggles and personal family stories, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his relationship with Barbra "evolved."

"I think when I was younger they got together and it's one of those things that when your mom has passed you don't want anybody to replace your mom — or just the idea of replacing — not that anybody ever pushed that on me," he first explained.

"But when somebody shows up," he went on, noting: "I'm sure there was some, not friction, but there was some reticence with me."

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand at Columbia Pictures 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
James and Barbra in 2018

"She just has a strong personality, I have a strong personality, when you put those two together you have friction, and it wasn't major, it was minor, but it existed, while my dad kind of hung out on the side and you know, hoped for the best," he added.

MORE: Barbra Streisand is a blushing bride as she cozies up to James Brolin in wedding photo celebrating 26th anniversary

James Brolin, Josh Brolin (James Brolin's son), Trevor Brolin (James Brolin's grandson), Barbra Streisand and her son Jason Gould at a Barbra concert in 2006© Getty
James, Josh, his son Trevor, Barbra, and her son Jason Gould in 2006

MORE: Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand both address viral Ozempic comment — their responses

He further shared: "As time went on, I say it in the book, there was a moment when I asked for a glass of wine and she said, 'Yeah but aren't you an alcoholic?'" and noted: "It takes, for lack of a better word, balls, and I appreciate that, and I have been surrounded by women who have those."

Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Josh Brolin, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin seen at 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala, supporting UCLA's Institute of the Environment & Sustainability, Los Angeles - 21 February 2019© Getty
Josh with his wife Kathryn and his parents

Josh himself has also been married three times; from 1988 until 1994 he was married to Alice Adair, and they share two kids, son Trevor, 36, and daughter Eden, 30.

MORE: Barbra Streisand shocks fans as she grills Melissa McCarthy about Ozempic use after 75 lbs weight loss

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand© Getty Images
James and Barbra started dating in their 50s

He was then briefly engaged to Minnie Driver, for six months, and in 2004, he married Diane Lane, though they divorced in 2013.

That year, he started dating his former assistant and model Kathryn Boyd, and they tied the knot three years later. They have two children, together, daughter Westlyn Reign, born in 2016, and daughter Chapel Grace, born in 2020.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More