Dianna Ross is focusing on her 'health' as she talks 'picture-perfect moments' with 8 grandkids
diana ross grammys 2012© Getty Images

The legendary "I'm Coming Out" singer, 81, has five children

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Diana Ross made a splash last month when she all but shut down the Met Gala red carpet with her dazzling look that featured an 18-feet long train.

However, much as her return to the star-studded event after a 22-year absence delighted fans, now she's looking forward to some family vacations away from the cameras.

The "I'm Coming Out" singer shares five kids, Rhonda, 53, Tracee, 52, and Chudney, 49, Ross, 37, and Evan, 36, and between them and their respective partners, they have produced eight grandchildren.

diana ross in white dress 2025 met gala© Getty Images
Diaa at the Met Gala

Speaking with People as she was named godmother of Royal Caribbean's newest Icon Class ship Star of the Seas, Diana opened up about what she is focusing on these days, and her upcoming cruise voyage with her family.

"Health and well-being," she said are her top priorities at the moment, adding that of course her family "is equally everything to me."

Still, she noted: "I like staying busy. Because I love what I do, it keeps me grounded," and further shared: "I'm swimming a lot lately to stay flexible. I must get my sleep which is important to me. I do my best to eat well, but I do like Häagen-Dazs ice cream."

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage
With some of her kids and grandchildren in 2017

Also sharing insight into what her family vacations are, she said: "Whenever we can vacation together, we usually go towards the ocean, we all like the sun," but that during Christmas, "we usually go to my home in Connecticut, or we may go skiing."

"Whenever I can find time or find a way that I can keep my family together on holidays, it's usually on the beach," she went on, before recalling a recent family trip to the Caribbean.

Evan Ross, Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at Vanity Fair party© Getty Images
Tracee and Evan are the most in the spotlight of her kids

"I was surrounded by the joy of my adult children and grandkids splashing in the water and running around with each other on the sand," she gushed, and maintained: "These are picture-perfect moments."

Diana has eight grandchildren. Her firstborn Rhonda has been married to jazz musician Rodney Kendrick since 1997, and in 2009, they welcomed a son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. Chudney welcomed daughter Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner with Joshua Faulkner in 2012, and in 2019, welcomed another daughter, Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner. Ross shares Leiff, born in 2016, and Indigo, born the following year, with Kimberly Ryan, and Evan shares Jagger Snow, born in 2015, and son Ziggy Blu, born in 2020, with Ashlee Simpson, who is also a mom to son Bronx, born in 2008.

Photo shared by Ashlee Simpson on Instagram November 2024 with Evan Ross and their three kids© Instagram
Three of her eight grandchildren with their parents Ashlee and Evan

Asked what she's like as a grandmother, Diana shared: "I just want to be in their presence. I want them to see me, and I want to be able to see them. If I'm needed, for sure I will babysit."

"Being with my grandkids means everything to me. If spoiling them means loving them – yes! I do that, I do a lot of that."

