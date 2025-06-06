Naomi Watts' towering son ushers in new chapter with bittersweet photo featuring 'blended' family

It is a bittersweet — but nonetheless exciting — time for Naomi Watts and her blended family.

The Mulholland Drive actress is going through her first high school graduation season, as her son Sasha, shortly after celebrating his senior prom, has officially graduated.

In addition to the rising college freshman, the doting mom also shares daughter Kai, 16, with ex Liev Schreiber, who she was with from 2005 to 2016. In 2023, she

In honor of Sasha's special day, Liev took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of the family, featuring the graduate himself, wearing a gray suit with a navy tie, posing with Naomi and Billy to one side, and Liev and his wife Taylor Niesen to the other.

"The graduate!!!" Liev, who in August 2023 welcomed daughter Hazel Bee, a month after tying the knot with Taylor, wrote in his caption.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Big Congrats! I love this pic," as others followed suit with: "Wow! Time flies! Congrats!!!!" and: "Congratulations Sasha!!! So proud!" as well as: "Fab blended family. Well done and congratulations to your wonderful handsome son," plus another one of his followers also commented: "Go Sasha!!!! So excited for your next chapter."

Per Sasha's social media, he is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California, and will study at its School of Dramatic Arts. So far he has one acting credit, for lending his voice as a young wolf in 2016's The Jungle Book.

Meanwhile, his younger sister Kai is a budding model. Most recently, Naomi took to Instagram and gave her teenage daughter a well-deserved shout-out, highlighting her latest campaign for Valentino, for which she has previously worked catwalks.

The campaign was led by the house's new creative director Alessandro Michele, formerly of Gucci, and photographed by Glen Luchford.

The first photo she posted saw Kai with her honey blonde hair styled into a middle part and she had bleached eyebrows, plus she was wearing a black crop top with dangling beads and a blue bow in the center, paired with light blue genes and a black belt.

Other photos saw Kai looking cool as ever posing with Alessandro himself, plus Naomi also shared a photo revealing that ever the supportive mom, she made sure to be on set when the campaign was shot.

"Congratulations @kaischreiberrr — so exciting!!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "@alessandro_michele your vision is spectacularly poetic," and that she is "beaming with pride."