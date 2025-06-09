Meet Darren Criss' wife and uniquely-named kids: inside their recent 'crazy upheaval'

When Darren Criss won his first ever Tony award at the 2025 ceremony, he made sure to thank his wife Mia Swier.

The Glee alum was crowned Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Maybe Happy Ending, and maintained in his acceptance speech that "a lot of humans got me here."

"The real hero about this for this remarkable journey is my wife, Mia, who took a massive swing on allowing me to do this," he shared, adding: "To allow this crazy upheaval in our life, to make this logistically possible, and for bearing the brunt of raising two tiny friends under three, so that I could raise a singing robot at the Belasco Theatre eight times a week."

Learn all about their relationship and their two kids together below.

© Getty Mia and Darren in 2013

They met before his fame

Though Darren began working towards his acting and theater career at an early age, it was his role as Blaine Anderson on Ryan Murphy's Glee, which he joined in 2010, that really shot him to fame.

That same year, he started dating Mia, four years after they first met through a mutual friend.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in 2018

The couple married 13 years after meeting

In January 2018, after seven years and a half years of dating, Darren proposed. He announced on Instagram at the time: "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin' for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

They tied the knot in New Orleans on February 16, 2019, with a ceremony attended by some of the actor's Glee co-stars, including Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr., and John Stamos.

© Getty Celebrating Darren's milestone Tony win

She also works in entertainment

Mia is a writer, producer and director, "interested in production positions in film and TV, and creating artistic content with a purpose and strong message," per her LinkedIn.

She graduated from New York University's Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production in 2007, and started her career interning for entertainment mainstays such as ABC and Saturday Night Live, and later on working for Showtime and FOX, before founding her own company, Von Glitz Productions.

Moreover, in 2018, she and Darren opened their own bar together, a show tunes piano bar in Hollywood called Tramp Stamp Granny's.

© Instagram They share kids Bluesy Belle and Brother László

They have two kids

Mia and Darren first became parents in 2022 when they welcomed daughter Bluesy Belle. "M & D made some sweet music," Darren wrote on Instagram at the time. Bluesy became a big sister when they welcomed a son in 2024, who they named Brother László. "M & D just delivered their follow-up single. And yes his first name is Brother," they shared on Instagram.