Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's private son Todd supported by sisters as he shares life update

It appears Ree Drummond's daughters aren't the only ones in the family to have found love.

Over the weekend, the Pioneer Woman host's daughter Paige officially married her now-husband David Andersen.

In addition to Paige, the Food Network star and her husband Ladd Drummond are also parents to daughter Alex, 27, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Mauricio Scott, sons Bryce, 21, and Todd, 20, plus they welcomed Jamar, 21, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

© Ree Drummond Paige got married over the weekend

And as the family began sharing photos from the special wedding weekend, Todd, a student at the University of South Dakota, appeared to "hard launch" his own relationship.

The college football player re-posted to his Instagram Stories a photo carousel from Marin Lashley, who appears to be his girlfriend, and shared a variety of photos of them at the wedding festivities.

Among them were some of them posing in a field, one of the impressive decorations, and another of Todd planting a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.

© Instagram Todd debuted his relationship up Instagram

"Congratulations to the Andersens!" Marin wrote in her caption, and both of Todd's older sisters were quick to take to the comments section under the post and give their stamp of approval, with the bride herself writing: "Cuties!!" as Alex added: "SO CUTEEEEEE." Another friend also commented: "Ok hi hard launch!!"

It's been a special time for the Drummond family, between Paige's wedding and Ree recently becoming a grandmother for the first time with the arrival of her daughter Alex's baby daughter, Sofia Marie.

© Instagram He is a student at the University of South Dakota

Back in March, the beloved home cook took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video doting over her baby granddaughter, who appears adorably laughing at her grandma's gestures.

She then wrote in her caption: "When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion."

© Instagram Ree became a grandmother for the first time earlier this year

"I didn't think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street," she then confessed, before gushing: "But Lord in Heaven… I am loving it and I'm so grateful for this gift."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Gosh, she is beautiful," as others followed suit with: "This just warms my heart so much. What a beautiful baby, what a beautiful family," and: "Grandmothering is THE BEST!" as well as: "She is the cutest!!! Such a little blessing."