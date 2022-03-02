Glee star Darren Criss confirms death of brother Charles aged 36 

Glee star Darren Criss has announced the tragic news that his older brother, Charles, died by suicide in late January. He was 36.

Sharing a detailed post on Instagram about Charles’ passing along with several snaps of his brother with members of the family, Darren wrote: "It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.

"I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I'll be attempting to do for the rest of my life."

He described his brother as "a total goofball, which made him all the more lovable," adding that he was "so disarming about his mild manner that you couldn't help but feel affectionate towards him". The American Crime Story star continued: "He was my confidant and companion as we discovered the world together. As we got older, music became one of our greatest bonds… I am so eternally grateful that I got to share the adventure of growing up with an older brother like that. My life is better for it."



Darren shared a statement about his brother on Instagram

Speaking about Charles’ struggle with depression, he continued: "The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life. Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time.

"We will never know how long he was fighting this war within himself, but last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life."

Darren's friends and co-stars offered their condolences, with West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler writing: "Oh Darren. Sending so much love to you and your family." His Glee co-star Lea Michele added: "Love you Darren. We will miss you Chuck."

