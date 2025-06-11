NCIS star Vanessa Lachey shares exciting family update: 'Here we come!'

NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey's eldest child is all grown up!

The family of five celebrated 12-year-old Camden's graduation from middle school in early June, with the actress sharing a series of pictures of the special day. In one picture, Vanessa crouched next to her tween, giving him a kiss on the cheek as he smiled at the camera while wearing a stack of lei around his neck.

In the other picture, Camden posed with his younger siblings, brother Phoenix, eight, and Camden, and sister Brooklyn, 10, as well as his mom and dad, Nick.

"Middle school here we come!" Vanessa wrote over the second picture which was posted on Stories.

© Vanessa Lachey Vanessa poses with children and husband Nick, all wearing lei

She also revealed that Camden's extended family was there in spirit, with the young boy sent a series of lei from his aunts who live in Hawaii.

Vanessa and Nick were raising their children in the Aloha State when she was filming the CBS series NCIS: Hawaii, but when the show was unexpectedly cancelled in 2024 they decided to move the family back to Los Angeles.

© Vanessa Lachey Vanessa kisses her son Camden on the cheek

At the time the actress, 44, shared several photos on Instagram of herself and Nick, 50, with their kids, wearing leis and walking together into the sunset, symbolizing the end of their time on the island.

'A Hui Hou' Home is where the heart is… Hawai'i, you will always have my heart!" she penned.

"Mahalo Nui Loa for 3 beautiful, magical years you gave me and my family! Now, on to the next adventure. Off into the sunset we go!"

© @vanessalachey/Instagram Vanessa and Nick were raising their children in Hawaii

The decision to cancel the show after three seasons was a shock to fans and Vanessa, who admitted she was "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news.

Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going but it was not to be.

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa continued in the hours after, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

© Karen Neal/CBS Henry Ian Cusick as John Swift, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawaii

Days later she released a very emotional message, thanking the fans and the crew for their love.

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go," she wrote.

"I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"