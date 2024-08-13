Vanessa Lachey reveals major change for her family-of-five months after NCIS: Hawai'i cancellation: 'Off into the sunset'

Vanessa Lachey is officially moving on from the sudden cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i by CBS after only three seasons, the shortest of the franchise.

In April, it was announced that the show, the first NCIS spin-off to be led by a woman, would be canceled after its third season, with the series finale airing in May.

NCIS: Hawai'i's cancellation was presumably to make way for other spin-offs, both ongoing and upcoming, including NCIS: Sydney (now producing season two), NCIS: Origins (led by Mark Harmon), and NCIS: Tony & Ziva (led by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo).

After living in Hawai'i for three years with her husband Nick Lachey and their three children, Camden, 11, Brooklyn, nine, and Phoenix, seven, the family-of-five are changing home base.

The actress, 43, shared several photos on Instagram of herself and Nick, 50, with their kids, wearing leis and walking together into the sunset, symbolizing the end of their time in Hawai'i.

"'A Hui Hou' Home is where the heart is… Hawai'i, you will always have my heart!" she penned. "Mahalo Nui Loa for 3 beautiful, magical years you gave me and my family! Now, on to the next adventure. Off into the sunset we go!"

Fans in the comments section were disappointed about their decision to leave and the seemingly unjust cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i, which proved to be quite a hit among the NCIS fanbase.

"Awww, I'm so sorry. I agree, home is where your family is. But I really wished NCIS: Hawai'i didn't get canceled. We really enjoyed it. Wishing you the best on your next adventure," one sweetly commented, with another also adding: "We will never forget what you have done in our hearts, you leave us with a small void that will be impossible to fill. A Hui Hou."

© Instagram Vanessa, Nick, and their three kids will be moving back to the mainland now that NCIS: Hawai'i is over

Vanessa didn't react to the news of the show's cancellation until days later, first sharing a lengthy statement reflecting on her turn as Jane Tennant and the heartbreaking turn of events.

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go," she wrote. "I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't."

© Getty Images NCIS: Hawai'i came to an abrupt end earlier this year, becoming the shortest spin-off from the franchise

"I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

When the series finale aired on May 6, she took to social media once again and penned: "This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV."

"This journey has taught me to continue to push the envelope and break glass ceilings. I encourage you ALL to as well! Anything we dream is ours for the taking, no matter what the circumstance! A Hui Hou."