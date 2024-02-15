Vanessa and Nick Lachey's baby number 4 – what they've said about having more children

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have evolved from a career on MTV and beauty pageants to becoming one of the most well-known couples in the world of TV.

Not only do the pair get the chance to affirm their love for each other on the regular as the hosts of Love is Blind, but Vanessa, 43, even helms a TV show of her own, that being NCIS: Hawai'i.

However, off screen, they're parents to the most adorable brood of three: Camden John, born September 2012; Brooklyn Elisabeth, born January 2015; and Phoenix Robert, born December 2016.

The idea of expanding their family with a fourth child has often been a topic of discussion in their interviews. Read on below to see what they've said about having another baby…

What have Nick and Vanessa said about wanting a fourth baby?

In an August 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Vanessa revealed that she was open to the idea of making their family-of-five a family-of-six.

"I mean, I still like my husband and he likes me," she joked. "So I guess anything's possible."

In 2019, the former Miss Teen USA gushed about her family with People, saying: "The train of life is not stopping. And what I mean by that is my kids are only getting older and more crazy every single day and more loving and more everything."

However, she was not opposed to another child, and said: "Look, I always say that you never know. We planned on two and I always wanted three, but Phoenix was a surprise for us and the best surprise I could have ever asked for.

"We're very happy as a party of five, but you never know. The second I say no, I'll probably get pregnant. And the second I say yes, I probably won't."

In an earlier interview with the publication, she again said: "We feel very complete, but that being said… we just love children and we love having a big family.

"We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn't be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.'"

Her most recent comment on the matter came during the Love is Blind reunion last year, when gushing over former contestant Bartise Bowden's new baby. "Okay seriously, if that doesn't make your ovaries burn, I don't know…" she said before addressing her husband: "I want number four so bad," and all Nick, 50, could exclaim in response was: "Whoa!"

What have Nick and Vanessa said about not wanting another baby?

While the couple have stated several times that they wouldn't be opposed to adding to their family, they've also affirmed that they "feel complete" with their brood.

Vanessa put it most eloquently during an interview with Nick on Tamron Hall in 2020, when she stated that "The shop is closed" and wanting "no más (transl: no more)."

She explained: "I never want to disrespect the intensity and the blessing of getting pregnant.

"I understand how hard it is for some people and how some people can't even adopt without having a lot of difficulty, and we've been very blessed and lucky to have three beautiful healthy, crazy beautiful kids. So in my mind, and in my pocketbook, no, but in my heart, if we had another…"

