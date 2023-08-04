Vanessa Lachey and her family have been enjoying multiple vacations over the summer months – but Thursday marked a very special moment for the actress and her daughter, Brooklyn.

The NCIS: Hawai'i star, 42, and her eight-year-old looked like twins as they donned matching denim jackets with "Lachey" emblazoned across the back to attend the opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa and Brooklyn posed up a storm at a pre-party before the main event at SoFi Stadium. The mom-of-three looked stylish in a denim two-piece, while Brooklyn wore a pretty dress with cowboy boots. Sharing a photo of the duo posing in their custom jackets, Vanessa penned: "Thank you @elfinlosangeles for this mommy daughter moment!"

© Instagram Vanessa and Brooklyn both wore jackets with 'Lachey' emblazoned across the back

She also shared a photo of Brooklyn inside the stadium patiently waiting for the show to begin, which she captioned: "We're ready!!!" Taylor's show was no doubt a highlight of Brooklyn's summer vacation, which has also included trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kiawah Island and Charleston in South Carolina, and Florida, alongside her brothers Camden, 10, and Phoenix, six, and their dad, Nick Lachey.

© Instagram Vanessa and Brooklyn enjoyed a special 'mommy-daughter moment'

Vanessa and Nick said goodbye to their Los Angeles home in 2021 and relocated to a stunning property in Hawai'i with their children after the back-and-forth traveling while filming the NCIS spin-off became too much.

"We thought we were going to do a Hawaii to L.A. 'travel-on-the-weekend' thing," Vanessa told Travel + Leisure in March 2022. "We sold our house and now we've got Hawaii license plates!"

© Getty Images Vanessa Lachey and Brooklyn looked great in their matching denim jackets

Speaking about their new life in O'ahu, she added: "This is the most beautiful place I've ever been emotionally. There's a magic. When you live here and are surrounded by the loving people…you can't help but feel it and get moved by it."

As for her husband's initial reaction to the move, Vanessa opened up about how supportive and positive Nick had been. Speaking to ET, she explained: "It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, 'What do you think?' and….he's like, 'Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.' And he was like, 'This is awesome!' And I'll never forget him saying, 'This is your time and you've been there in the past for me.'"

© Instagram Brooklyn had great seats for Taylor Swift's opening night in LA

As for how their children reacted to the move, Vanessa said: "I told the kids and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, play. "I ask them all the time, 'Are you happy or no?' And they're like, yeah! So, they're very happy here, they love it here. They're island babies. I didn't even realize I had island babies until I brought them here."

Vanessa will next be seen in season three of NCIS: Hawai'i, although CBS has yet to announce a release date despite it being on the fall schedule. The show's return will more than likely be delayed as a result of the Writers' Guild of America strike, which saw Hollywood movie and television writers go on strike on May 2, bringing many productions to a standstill.

