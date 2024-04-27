Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vanessa Lachey 'gutted and confused' after heartbreaking NCIS Hawaii news
2 minutes ago
Vanessa Lachey has revealed she was "blindsided" by CBS' decision to cancel NCIS: Hawaii. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share her reaction with fans, admitting she is "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news. 

While its flagship drama NCIS and its Australia spin-off NCIS: Sydney had both been renewed for another season, CBS' decision to renew Hawaii came down to the bubble but was still a huge surprise as it has been performing well. Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going; the season three finale will not serve as a series finale and reportedly features a teaser for what was to come. 

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa continued, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much." 

Vanessa Lachey shares reaction to NCIS Hawaii cancelation© Instragram
Vanessa made history as the first female lead – and a woman of color – in the NCIS franchise as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. The series has also been praised for being representative of AAPI and LGBTQ+ storylines. 

Jason Antoon shared his own disappointment, writing: "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo." 

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i© Karen Neal/CBS
Co-creator/executive producer Christopher Silber recalled the beginnings of NCIS: Hawaii in his post: “Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai’i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I’m so grateful to you all.” 

Tori Anderson, who starred as Kate Whistler, shared her own grief writing that she was "having a really hard time processing this one". 

"Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream," she continued on X. "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation."

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS: Hawai'i© CBS
 Executive producer Matt Bosack, who was also the showrunner, added: "NCIS: Hawaii was a dream. And while it’s ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home." 

"I’m proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity… To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou," he concluded.

