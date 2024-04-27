Vanessa Lachey 'gutted and confused' after heartbreaking NCIS Hawaii news

Vanessa Lachey has revealed she was "blindsided" by CBS' decision to cancel NCIS: Hawaii. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share her reaction with fans, admitting she is "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news.

While its flagship drama NCIS and its Australia spin-off NCIS: Sydney had both been renewed for another season, CBS' decision to renew Hawaii came down to the bubble but was still a huge surprise as it has been performing well. Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going; the season three finale will not serve as a series finale and reportedly features a teaser for what was to come.

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa continued, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

© Instragram Vanessa Lachey shares reaction to NCIS Hawaii cancelation

Vanessa made history as the first female lead – and a woman of color – in the NCIS franchise as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. The series has also been praised for being representative of AAPI and LGBTQ+ storylines.

Jason Antoon shared his own disappointment, writing: "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo."

© Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i

Co-creator/executive producer Christopher Silber recalled the beginnings of NCIS: Hawaii in his post: “Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai’i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I’m so grateful to you all.”

Tori Anderson, who starred as Kate Whistler, shared her own grief writing that she was "having a really hard time processing this one".

"Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream," she continued on X. "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation."

© CBS Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS: Hawai'i

Executive producer Matt Bosack, who was also the showrunner, added: "NCIS: Hawaii was a dream. And while it’s ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home."

"I’m proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity… To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou," he concluded.