Brad Pitt references 'loving' family as he reflects on 'mistakes'

Brad Pitt is no stranger to his personal life making headlines, especially when it comes to his reported estrangement from his six kids with Angelina Jolie.

However, the 61-year-old actor has learned to "move on" from his mistakes and admitted nothing is more important than surrounding himself with "the people you love".

The actor made reference to his loved ones at the recent Mexico premiere of his new movie, F1, admitting his priorities have shifted the older he has gotten.

"No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It'll lead to the next success."

© Getty Images Brad has learned from his past mistakes

He added: "Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.

"Friends, family, and that's it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."

No contact

© Getty Images Brad reportedly has no contact with his six kids

Brad reportedly has "virtually no contact" with his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.



He has not been pictured with his family for six years, and his older children have stopped using his surname.

Shiloh has officially dropped her father's surname, while Vivienne was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders.

Zahara also dropped Brad's last name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last November, when she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Brad said he is 'secure' with his family

While Brad has made no comment about his relationship with his children, he did discuss his personal life during an interview with GQ in March, and admitted he feels "secure" with his family.

"My personal life is always in the news," he told the publication. "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way.

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.

© GC Images Brad's daughters have dropped his surname

"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained."

He added: "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."

Brad made a rare comment about his children in 2014 after he and Angelina tied the knot in the chapel of their $164 million French estate and winery, Château Miraval, in front of just 20 guests.

© WireImage Brad said that becoming a father had fundamentally changed his life

He told Psychologies Magazine: "I care about [my children] more than I care about myself, which I think is the real definition of love.

"I feel like the richest man alive since I've become a father. Being a father has changed me on so many levels and made me more generous and alive. I see my children as an essential part of my life. I love being a father and all the responsibilities that entails."