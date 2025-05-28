Who is Shiloh Jolie's close friend Keoni Rose? All we know

Shiloh Jolie and Keoni Rose are both young dancers who attend hip-hop classes together at the Millennium Dance Complex.

The two have been spotted hanging out while enjoying meals in LA, and they have been photographed on several occasions. Recently for Shiloh's 19th birthday, the two went shopping together. Keoni was spotted holding onto Shiloh's waist as the close friends crossed the street.

Half a year ago, the duo was photographed as Keoni sat on a car roof eating a meal and was seen moving Shiloh's hair out of her face.

© Instagram Shiloh and Keoni dance hip-hop together

Who is Keoni Rose?

Keoni Rose is originally from Los Angeles and she attends Seattle's VAM Studios School of Dance, and her bio proudly states: "Let's do it all."

She specializes in hip-hop, ballet, tap, and contemporary ballet and she is professionally represented by the Movement Talent Agency. She recently advertised her upcoming show with the Suitcase Dance Theatre for Edinburgh's Festival Fringe in August.

© Instagram Keoni has performed in Scotland and will perform in the U.K. this summer

Last summer she performed alongside the same company in Scotland. In 2003 she participated in the Hollywood Tap Fest. Keoni is also a model, who has walked in Seattle's Fashion Week.

When she's not in a studio, she enjoys getting grounded in the great outdoors. In 2019, she captioned a picture: "How could we possibly have been expected to stay inside on a day like today??"

The multi-talented performer also knows how to drum, paint, cook, and sing.

© Instagram Keoni is talented in hip-hop, contemporary ballet, and tap

Shiloh's dance journey

The best friends have grown close thanks to their shared love for the craft of dance, and when it comes to Shiloh's commitment, she is all in.

Choreographer Kolanie Marks has worked with Shiloh for several years and spoke highly about Shiloh's "dedication" to dance, and her strong work ethic.

Kolanie praised Shiloh and expressed: "Whatever dance is for her, she is dedicated to it. My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out," per People.

Last July Kolanie posted an "appreciation post" showcasing Shiloh dancing before they started working together and afterwards.

He candidly shared: "I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there! However I saw something that was authentic… she kept coming back and yes still going down and flames! Not until we started doing private one-on-ones!"

The choreographer continued: "Something about doesn’t quit! Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God given gift is! That's to develop!"

He added: "[The] first clip is a few months after we started and [the] 2nd clip was a week or so ago! I'm proud and no we’re not done! I love to help dancers succeed!!!"



