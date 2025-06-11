What happened between Brad Pitt and son Pax? All we know

The highly publicized and tumultuous separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie brought to light numerous complex family dynamics, including the alleged estrangement and tensions between Brad and his son, Pax.

While the family has largely navigated these private matters behind closed doors, a leaked social media post in late 2023 cast a stark light on the depth of the reported rift.

As the fourth anniversary of this scathing message approaches, HELLO! explores their strained relationship over the years.

Father's Day post

© Getty Images Brad's relationship with his children has altered over the years

In November 2023, a private Instagram Story, reportedly made by Pax on Father's Day in 2020, resurfaced publicly. The post was directed at Brad and contained concerning accusations.

Pax — who was 16 at the time — allegedly wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this world class [expletive]!! You repeatedly prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

He further accused Brad of making his four youngest children "tremble in fear" and of having "no regard or empathy" for his eldest children, adding: "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell." Pax concluded by stating: "You will never understand the damage you have done because you are incapable of doing so."

Private plane drama

© Getty Images Angelina filed for divorce after the alleged plane debacle

This explosive post, though years old, amplified prior allegations that had emerged during Angelina's 2016 divorce filing.

At that time, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split but later, court documents alluded to an alleged incident on a private plane involving Brad and their eldest son, Maddox. This was reportedly the catalyst for Angelina's decision to end her marriage.

While investigations by child protective services and the FBI found no grounds for charges against Brad regarding that specific incident, the emotional fallout within the family has evidently intensified.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Some serious claims were made against Brad by his ex

It has been reported by multiple outlets that Brad and his older children, are estranged. The actors share six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, also 16. Pax, who was adopted by Angelina from an orphanage in Vietnam in 2007 and later adopted by Brad, appears to be among those with whom the relationship has been most strained.

Brad's representatives have generally maintained silence on the specifics of the family's private matters. The full truth of what transpired within the family remains largely behind closed doors.

Pax's life now

© AFP via Getty Images Pax and Angelina have maintained a close bond

Pax is now an adult, having turned 21 in November 2024. He's had somewhat of an emotional year having crashed his e-bike twice, leading to hospitalization and he pranged his Tesla in a collision too.

Most recently, he was spotted out on the town with friends partying at the famed Chateau Marmont before hitting up an adult club on the Sunset Strip in LA.

Throughout it all, he's kept a close bond with his mom. Both he and brother Maddox took on behind-the-scenes roles during Maria, undertaking Assistant Directing work, which their mom said they had done "quite a few times."

She praised their presence, as they were on hand to support her through the more intense scenes of filming.

Brad moving on

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Brad has moved on with Ines

Brad hasn't been photographed with Pax for years and his communication with his family is believed to be sparse.

He addressed the eventual finalization of his divorce with a stark comment.

© GC Images It's not known when Brad last saw his children

Despite the proceedings going on for eight years. Brad told GQ: "I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad has been dating Ines De Ramon since 2022 but only made their first official public appearance in 2024.