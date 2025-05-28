Brad Pitt breaks silence on end of Angelina Jolie marriage with definitive statement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's storied Hollywood romance began as a whirlwind after they met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and ended abruptly in 2019 after five years of marriage.

However, the ramifications of their union continued to bleed out in the form of a long and bitter legal battle over shared assets and claims of abuse, protracting their divorce over years.

Their marriage finally came to a close in December 2024 after eight years, with both parties finally moving on since then. While Angelina, 49, has devoted herself to her family and work once again, Brad, 61, is also working and now dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

Brad finally spoke out about the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie

During a conversation with GQ, when asked about his divorce, the star of the upcoming F1 had a brief but definitive take on the end of their marriage and legal battle.

When asked if he felt any relief from the saga's conclusion, he simply responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Since their love story began in 2022, Brad and Ines, 32, have kept their relationship exceedingly private, only making their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix.

When asked whether that felt like a deliberate move, in conjunction with the movie he was making, Brad replied: "No, dude, it's not that calculated," with a chuckle.

"If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

The dad-of-six (whose kids have, in recent years, made efforts to distance themselves from the "Pitt" name) dubbed being in the car as a driver while shooting a "respite" of sorts on coverage surrounding his personal life.

Brad and Ines de Ramon have been dating since 2022

"My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years," he quipped. "Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way," even dubbing excessive coverage an "annoyance" at times.

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he continued. "So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know."

"Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."

The actor will next be seen in the action drama "F1"

He does, however, credit F1 with giving him a renewed sense of appreciation for his career. "Man, I've been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?" he noted. "It just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me."

F1, also starring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies (and produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton) is scheduled for a theatrical release this summer, on June 25. Watch the trailer below…