Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena toddles after model mother in matching sundress

Lady Kitty Spencer has been sharing a lot of brand new pictures of her adorable daughter Athena, who recently turned two.

As the pair seem to be taking a bit of an adventure in New York City, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share some photos from the trip, and the duo look absolutely wonderful together.

Held high up in her arms, little Athena twinned with her mother, donning a little white summer frock and a pair of white trainers, while Lady Kitty wore a white blouse, similar sneakers and a pair of stylish jean shorts.

In the caption of her post, the eldest daughter of Earl Spencer wrote: "Anybody who knows me knows how happy this moment made me. Taking Athena to the 'Friends' apartment building."

Lady Kitty also shared more photos from the family trip to her Instagram stories, showing off another one of little Athena's cute summer sundresses.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena looked so cute in her little sundress

In the snaps, the two-year-old could be seen gazing across the Hudson River through a set of railings, and toddling along in the park.

Lady Kitty Spencer's mini-me daughter

Athena, the daughter that Lady Kitty shares with her husband Michael Lewis, turned two at the end of April, and her aunt Amelia shared the most wonderful photos to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted a series of never-before-seen photos of her niece, showing off her incredible blonde hair, which looks just like her mother's.

One picture showed a single ringlet at the end of Athena's long platinum tresses, hinting that she's already starting to grow her mother's wonderful waves.

To caption the post, Amelia wrote: "Happy 2nd birthday to my mini me I love you with all my heart, Athena you are our world! @kitty.spencer thank you for my bestie."

Unsurprisingly, the photos went down incredibly well with Amelia's followers, who inundated the model with kind messages in the comments.

© Instagram Lady Kitty has been sharing lots of photos of her adorable daughter Athena recently

"So precious happy birthday little Athena," one fan wrote. Another added: "It is always good to be around these little ones," while a third penned: "Pure love."

Lady Kitty's daughter appears to be incredibly close with her auntie; in Amelia's photo dump, the pair could be seen cuddled up watching a film, in their matching white outfits, and, in another, the wife of Greg Mallett could be seen holding her niece's hands as she helped the little one up the stairs.