Lady Kitty Spencer's mini-me daughter looks so grown up with long blonde curls

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a brand new picture of her little daughter Athena – and she's growing up so fast.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old posted the sweetest photo of the child she shares with her husband Michael Lewis.

In her tiny white summer frock, Athena looked so adorable roaming through a garden, surrounded by flowers.

© Instagram Lady Kitty's daughter Athena looked so cute

Lady Kitty also shared a photo of her toddler earlier in the week, after she got back from her red-carpet-filled trip to Cannes Film Festival.

Headed straight for Claridge's, the model posed with tiny Athena, and the pair might as well have been twins, with their seraphic locks.

As the eldest daughter of Earl Charles Spencer tends to keep her daughter mostly out of the spotlight, the two-year-old's face was concealed, but we got another glimpse at her incredible wardrobe.

© Instagram Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena was wearing a pink dress

Athena was rocking a pretty pink dress, which had a beautiful bow to fasten it at the back – it's fair to say that Kitty's raising quite the little fashionista!

As per usual, the mother herself looked incredibly elegant, with her crisp white shirt, a pair of black trousers and loafers to round it all off.

© Instagram Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena recognised her mother's picture

The niece of Princess Diana then showed her adorable daughter more of the hotel, where there was a drawing of Kitty that Athena appeared to recognise, which the doting mother caught in a picture.

She captioned the Instagram story: "Hello mama!"

© Instagram Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena enjoyed a croissant for breakfast at Claridge's

The adorable toddler also had the opportunity to enjoy a delightfully decadent breakfast, as her mother also pictured her enjoying a croissant as she joyfully coloured in a drawing, next to two figurines, one of Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and another of Cinderella.

Lady Kitty Spencer also opened up about Athena's birth

Earlier this year, the model also shared an incredibly rare glimpse of what her motherhood journey has been like, in a joint interview with her twin sisters Amelia and Eliza.

She told Tatler that Athena is a "little Taurus," which is quite the step given that she didn't announce the birth of her daughter until nearly a year afterwards.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are doting aunts to Athena

Lady Kitty also revealed some details about Athena's personality, saying that: "[She] is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top. She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction'."

She continued: "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny… So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door. I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks."