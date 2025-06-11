Meghan Markle's intimate gesture during childbirth everyone missed

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex shared an unprecedented video shot in the delivery room of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital shortly before the birth of Princess Lilibet to mark her fourth birthday.

In the video, Meghan Markle, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, were seen dancing to the 'Baby Mama Dance' song to encourage the birth of their daughter in 2021 in a moment that was remarkably private to be shared by a royal online.

The video garnered much attention online, with the former Suits actress' Instagram account having gained approximately 700,000 additional followers as a result. The video also reminded royal fans of the birth of Prince Archie, which was described in Prince Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which included an unexpected tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Harry revealed that Meghan suggested propping up a small framed photograph of the late Princess of Wales in her private delivery room at the Portland Hospital in London, where Archie was born. Having tragically lost his mother at just 12 years old, Harry agreed it was a sweet way to include his late mother in this milestone moment.

Meghan's unusual childbirth hacks

Having given birth to her two children in two different countries, Meghan has two different birth experiences. However, during both pregnancies, Meghan has revealed she had an Ayurvedic doctor. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian form of medicine that focused on maintaining balance between the body and mind. This can include using herbal remedies and following certain dietary recommendations.

"So much of it was about seeing food as medicine," she has said subsequently. She is known to have drunk 'Golden SuperLattes' made with turmeric during her pregnancy with Lilibet.

With Archie's birth, Meghan had a far less naturopathic approach to her labour meal. She enjoyed a Nando's with her husband at the hospital, which was snuck in by the pair's bodyguard.

She also used nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to help her through the pain of labour – though it was Harry who made more use of it than Meghan. "When her contractions began to quicken and deepen, a nurse came and tried to give some laughing gas to Meg," Harry penned.

