Most popular royal baby names for boys – and one of William and Kate's kids takes the top spot

Naming a baby is not only a tough choice, but one that parents consider for months leading up to the day the baby comes. The decision is such a vital one that some couples even wait for days after the birth to decide on a name.

Though baby names have certainly become a lot more inventive over the years, with celebrity babies bringing some unique names like Apple and North into the spotlight, there is nothing quite as classic and timeless as a royal-inspired name.

Royal families worldwide have stuck to a pretty tight list of names over the centuries, with many an Arthur, Harry and William. But which of the royal baby names are most popular for boys today?

Thanks to the experts at GIGAcalculator and a bit of help from the most recent data from the Office of National Statistics, see the full list of the most popular royal baby boy names for the coming year. Be sure to take notes!

© Getty Images George A historically popular name throughout the United Kingdom, derived from Greek roots, this name was given to the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2013. It's also the reigning most popular royal baby name for another year!

© Getty Images Arthur With roots in Welsh culture, linked to the word for 'bear', representing bravery and strength, this lovely name is a chosen middle name for both Prince William and his youngest son Prince Louis.

© Getty Images Oscar This moniker, first popularised in the 1800s by Scottish poet James Macpherson, became associated with Scandinavia after Napoleon, a fan of Macpherson, gave the name to his godson, who became King Oscar I of Sweden. It's now the given name of Prince Oscar, grandson of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

© Getty Images Henry You can't get much more of a British royal name than Henry – we've had eight kings with one name! The name is derived from the Germanic 'Heinrich', a combination of two meanings: 'hein' meaning home or house, and 'rich' meaning 'ruler' or 'king. Translated literally as 'ruler of the home' or 'king of the house', it makes sense why this has been a traditional favourite among English royal families dating back to the 1100s. It's also the given name of Prince Harry.



© Getty Theo A wonderful name with both Greek and Germanic roots, that is the middle name of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son James, a charming nod to the Duchess' grandfather, who bore the same name.



© Netflix Archie Most closely associated with the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple states that they took inspiration for the name from the Ancient Greek word 'arche', meaning 'strength' and 'wisdom'.



© Getty Thomas A name that hasn't been given to a royal baby for quite some time, Thomas has been a popular one throughout Europe, and especially in Britain, since the 13th century. More recently, it was borne by the late husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston.

© Getty Harry Beginning as a Middle English form for the name 'Henry', Harry is a timeless name, both as a nickname and as a wonderful title in its own right. Prince Harry, the son of King Charles and the late Lady Diana Spencer, is the most recent bearer of the traditional name.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lucas This name has both Greek and Roman roots: it is originally derived from the Greek name 'Loukas' and the current spelling is the Latin adaptation, meaning 'bringer of light'. It is also the given name of Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, who is also the great-grandson of Princess Anne.

