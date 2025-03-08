Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most popular royal baby names for boys – and one of William and Kate's kids takes the top spot
Adorable,Newborn,Baby,Boy,With,A,Blue,Crocheted,Crown© Shutterstock / Anastasia Tveretinova

From Archie to Arthur, there's a couple of staples and a couple of surprises

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Naming a baby is not only a tough choice, but one that parents consider for months leading up to the day the baby comes. The decision is such a vital one that some couples even wait for days after the birth to decide on a name.

Though baby names have certainly become a lot more inventive over the years, with celebrity babies bringing some unique names like Apple and North into the spotlight, there is nothing quite as classic and timeless as a royal-inspired name.

Royal families worldwide have stuck to a pretty tight list of names over the centuries, with many an Arthur, Harry and William. But which of the royal baby names are most popular for boys today?

Thanks to the experts at GIGAcalculator and a bit of help from the most recent data from the Office of National Statistics, see the full list of the most popular royal baby boy names for the coming year. Be sure to take notes!

Prince George attending the 2024 Christmas day service in Sandringham © Getty Images

George

A historically popular name throughout the United Kingdom, derived from Greek roots, this name was given to the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2013. It's also the reigning most popular royal baby name for another year!

Prince Louis sitting on Prince William's lap© Getty Images

Arthur

With roots in Welsh culture, linked to the word for 'bear', representing bravery and strength, this lovely name is a chosen middle name for both Prince William and his youngest son Prince Louis.

brother and sister riding in carriage© Getty Images

Oscar

This moniker, first popularised in the 1800s by Scottish poet James Macpherson, became associated with Scandinavia after Napoleon, a fan of Macpherson, gave the name to his godson, who became King Oscar I of Sweden. It's now the given name of Prince Oscar, grandson of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Prince Harry playing football in Colorado Springs in 2013© Getty Images

Henry

You can't get much more of a British royal name than Henry – we've had eight kings with one name! The name is derived from the Germanic 'Heinrich', a combination of two meanings: 'hein' meaning home or house, and 'rich' meaning 'ruler' or 'king. Translated literally as 'ruler of the home' or 'king of the house', it makes sense why this has been a traditional favourite among English royal families dating back to the 1100s. It's also the given name of Prince Harry.

James, Earl of Wessex and the Duchess of Edinburgh© Getty

Theo

A wonderful name with both Greek and Germanic roots, that is the middle name of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son James, a charming nod to the Duchess' grandfather, who bore the same name.

Archie flying a kite in Montecito, wearing jeans and bobble hat© Netflix

Archie

Most closely associated with the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple states that they took inspiration for the name from the Ancient Greek word 'arche', meaning 'strength' and 'wisdom'.

Thomas and Lady Gabriella Kingston at the V&A© Getty

Thomas

A name that hasn't been given to a royal baby for quite some time, Thomas has been a popular one throughout Europe, and especially in Britain, since the 13th century. More recently, it was borne by the late husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.© Getty

Harry

Beginning as a Middle English form for the name 'Henry', Harry is a timeless name, both as a nickname and as a wonderful title in its own right. Prince Harry, the son of King Charles and the late Lady Diana Spencer, is the most recent bearer of the traditional name.

Lucas joined his family on an outing last month© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Lucas

This name has both Greek and Roman roots: it is originally derived from the Greek name 'Loukas' and the current spelling is the Latin adaptation, meaning 'bringer of light'. It is also the given name of Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, who is also the great-grandson of Princess Anne.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks beside Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, south Wales on February 26, 2025.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

William

Another quintessentially royal name, with four British monarchs going by 'William' dating back to William the Conqueror, the name has most recently belonged to Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. It has Germanic roots, originating from 'Wilhelm', meaning 'resolute protector' or 'strong-willed warrior'.

