Meet The Bold and the Beautiful star Jack Wagner's three children: from tragedy to shocking reunions
Jack Wagner attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022 at Expo Center on December 10, 2022 in Edison, New Jersey.© Getty Images

The former Melrose Place star is now married to Michelle Wolf

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jack Wagner is officially a married man once again, tying the knot earlier this month with singer Michelle Wolf.

The actor and singer, 65, was previously married to General Hospital co-star Kristina Wagner and welcomed two sons with her, while also being a father to a daughter from a previous relationship.

Read on to learn more about the popular The Bold and the Beautiful star's three children, and how their family has dealt with tragedy…

Actor Jack Wagner (R) and daughter Carrie Wagner arrive at the Hollywood Christmas Parade 2011 Concert at Universal CityWalk on November 22, 2011 in Universal City, California.© Getty Images

Kerry Wagner, 35

Jack's oldest child also happens to be the one we know the least about. In 2012, at the age of 23, the actor was reunited with his long-lost daughter prior to his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which ended up becoming his personal story on the show.

Kerry had been put up for adoption as an infant by her birth mother. The actor tried to hire a lawyer to pursue matters further, but didn't have many options available to pursue it further, and was unaware of the fact whether the baby's mother was telling the truth.

A dance instructor in Florida at the time, Kerry decided to look for her biological parents and found Jack. "I get so emotional," he told People at the time. "She's the new light in my life, as well as my sons, and I'm really grateful to her for having the courage to find me."

Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner and kids during NRDC Day Of Discovery Fair - Arrivals at Wadsworth Theater Grounds in Westwood, California, United States© Getty Images

Peter Wagner, 34

Jack and ex-wife Kristina welcomed their son Peter Wagner in late 1990, their first child together. Peter arrived nearly three years before they tied the knot in 1993 (they were married until 2006, divorcing following a public separation and brief reunion).

Jack Wagner and his son Peter Wagner pose for a selfie at the former's wedding to Michelle Wolf, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Peter Wagner

Just like his dad, Peter is also an actor, boasting credits like The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (2017), The Storyteller (2018), and brief TV appearances in the shows SOKO Wismar and Das Küstenrevier.

Peter is also a musician, although unlike his guitarist father, he plays the keyboard and also sings, performing with the band Desert Radio. He is close with both his parents to this day, often sharing photos with his mom and recently standing beside his dad's side at his wedding to Michelle.

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner pose for a photo with their son Harrison, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Harrison Wagner, 1994-2022

In December 1994, Jack and Kristina welcomed their younger son Harrison. The family unit was extremely close, but Harrison struggled with addiction issues in his early 20s.

Jack Wagner's sons Peter and Harrison Wagner pose for a photo at a meal, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Harrison Wagner

In 2016, the star revealed that his son had gone missing for nearly a week, sharing some insight into his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. He was eventually found. While his condition seemed to be improving, in June 2022, it was revealed that Harrison passed away of an accidental overdose aged 27.

Jack and Kristina set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor, to assist with rent for those who cannot afford stay at the New Life House, a care facility in California. Peter posted a tribute to Harrison last August, writing: "Not a moment goes by without My GUY. MY DUDE. My closest bond and my guardian angel. You better believe that nothing separates the Wagner Boys."

