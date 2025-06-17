Jack Wagner is officially a married man once again, tying the knot earlier this month with singer Michelle Wolf.
The actor and singer, 65, was previously married to General Hospital co-star Kristina Wagner and welcomed two sons with her, while also being a father to a daughter from a previous relationship.
Read on to learn more about the popular The Bold and the Beautiful star's three children, and how their family has dealt with tragedy…
Kerry Wagner, 35
Jack's oldest child also happens to be the one we know the least about. In 2012, at the age of 23, the actor was reunited with his long-lost daughter prior to his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which ended up becoming his personal story on the show.
Kerry had been put up for adoption as an infant by her birth mother. The actor tried to hire a lawyer to pursue matters further, but didn't have many options available to pursue it further, and was unaware of the fact whether the baby's mother was telling the truth.
A dance instructor in Florida at the time, Kerry decided to look for her biological parents and found Jack. "I get so emotional," he told People at the time. "She's the new light in my life, as well as my sons, and I'm really grateful to her for having the courage to find me."
Peter Wagner, 34
Jack and ex-wife Kristina welcomed their son Peter Wagner in late 1990, their first child together. Peter arrived nearly three years before they tied the knot in 1993 (they were married until 2006, divorcing following a public separation and brief reunion).
Peter Wagner
Just like his dad, Peter is also an actor, boasting credits like The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (2017), The Storyteller (2018), and brief TV appearances in the shows SOKO Wismar and Das Küstenrevier.
Peter is also a musician, although unlike his guitarist father, he plays the keyboard and also sings, performing with the band Desert Radio. He is close with both his parents to this day, often sharing photos with his mom and recently standing beside his dad's side at his wedding to Michelle.
Harrison Wagner, 1994-2022
In December 1994, Jack and Kristina welcomed their younger son Harrison. The family unit was extremely close, but Harrison struggled with addiction issues in his early 20s.
Harrison Wagner
In 2016, the star revealed that his son had gone missing for nearly a week, sharing some insight into his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. He was eventually found. While his condition seemed to be improving, in June 2022, it was revealed that Harrison passed away of an accidental overdose aged 27.
Jack and Kristina set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor, to assist with rent for those who cannot afford stay at the New Life House, a care facility in California. Peter posted a tribute to Harrison last August, writing: "Not a moment goes by without My GUY. MY DUDE. My closest bond and my guardian angel. You better believe that nothing separates the Wagner Boys."
