Jack's oldest child also happens to be the one we know the least about. In 2012, at the age of 23, the actor was reunited with his long-lost daughter prior to his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, which ended up becoming his personal story on the show.

Kerry had been put up for adoption as an infant by her birth mother. The actor tried to hire a lawyer to pursue matters further, but didn't have many options available to pursue it further, and was unaware of the fact whether the baby's mother was telling the truth.

A dance instructor in Florida at the time, Kerry decided to look for her biological parents and found Jack. "I get so emotional," he told People at the time. "She's the new light in my life, as well as my sons, and I'm really grateful to her for having the courage to find me."