Meet Mark Hamill's three children who've appeared in Star Wars too

Mark Hamill may be known the world over as the heroic Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise, but at home, he's just "dad" to his three kids.

The actor, now 73, has been married to his wife Marilou York, a dental hygienist, since 1978, and they, and are the proud parents of two sons and one daughter.

Read on below to learn more about their children, and how they've been incorporated into the Star Wars universe too…

© Getty Images Nathan Elias Hamill, 45 Nathan Elias Hamill has the Star Wars world in his blood — he was born in June 1979, in the middle of production for the franchise's magnum opus, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. He made his first appearance in the franchise with a cameo as one of the Royal Guards of Naboo in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.



© Instagram An artist and a father Unlike his father, though, Nathan is primarily an artist and musician. He is a member of the band Vacuum and primarily works as a cartoonist, having worked with Matt Groening at Bongo Comics in the past. He is one of two creators of the comic strip 2 Dumb Dinos, and his website also adds: "He was raised on a healthy diet of cartoons, comics, movies and toys, which informed his personality and artistic sensibilities." With his former partner, Nathan also welcomed a daughter named Autumn, who is now eight years old, making Mark a grandfather for the first time.

© Getty Images Griffin Tobias Hamill, 42 Griffian Tobias Hamill was born in March 1983. Unlike his siblings, his appearances on screen are limited only to a single cameo appearance as a resistance soldier in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi in 2017, joined by his older brother and younger sister.



© Getty Images 'Favorite second son' Griffin is a visual artist and painter, like Nathan as well, but primarily works as an operations manager and instructor at a martial arts academy in Santa Monica, California. He has made several public appearances with his dad as well, and his public social media page is mostly a collection of music and archival clips. Mark shared some insight into his son's personality with a birthday tribute in 2019 that read: "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Salaka Kuchimba (aka Griffin Hamill). Martial Arts Instructor, gifted painter, animal-lover, loving son and a true friend whose unconditional support means the world to me," often calling him his "favorite second son" in subsequent tributes.

© Instagram Chelsea Elizabeth Hamill, 36 Chelsea Elizabeth Hamill was born in July 1988, and made her screen debut as an infant. A baby photo of her was used in the 1990 TV series The Flash depicting an infant Axel Walker, and was used again in the 2014 series of the same name. She also appeared in Episode VIII as a resistance soldier.



© Getty Images Red carpet ready While it's unclear what Chelsea does for a living, according to ABC News, she works as her father's assistant and accompanies him to several events and premieres, most recently the BAFTA Film Awards in February 2025. "It's fun to be together like this," she told the publication of attending events with her father. "As you get older, you start treasuring the times you get to spend with family." She posted a tribute to her dad for Father's Day on June 15, writing: "Having you in my life is one of my greatest blessings, and I feel endlessly grateful and proud to call you my father."