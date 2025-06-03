Jack Wagner and Katherine Kelly Lang share unexpected Bold and the Beautiful reunion in romantic location

Jack Wagner and Katherine Kelly Lang have set hearts aflutter with their latest appearance in an unexpected location, causing fans to speculate over the latest Bold and the Beautiful plotline.

The pair were filming in Capri, Italy, in character as Brooke Logan and Nick Marone, and embarked on a romantic boat ride through the city. They also enjoyed a sweet dinner together as their characters reunited after years apart.

A romantic reunion

© KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty The soap stars were spotted filming in Capri, Italy

Brooke's on-and-off-again relationship with her partner Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will reportedly reach boiling point when his half-brother Nick returns to the show. She shares a son, Jack, with Nick, and will seek his support while working out where she stands with Ridge.

Nick became something of a womanizer during his time on the show, marrying Brooke's daughter Bridget three times, and her rival Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), as well as dating her sisters, and a slew of her friends.

© KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Jack returned to the show after 13 years

Jack played the iconic character from 2003 until 2012, and reprised his role in March 2022 for B&B's 35th anniversary episode.

Nick and Brooke's romantic reunion will air in the Summer, and fans are surely chomping at the bit to see where their fate lies.

Wedded bliss

© WireImage The actor married Michelle in an intimate ceremony

Meanwhile, Jack celebrated more incredible news in May when his new wife shared snaps from their intimate wedding ceremony.

"We did it!!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs," wrote musician Michelle Wolf, who has been dating the soap star since January 2021.

Jack's son Peter was in attendance, as well as Michelle's daughter Ornella. He was previously married to Peter's mother, Kristina, from 1993 until 2006, and was briefly engaged to actress Heather Locklear in 2011.

Old flames

© Michael Buckner Jack and Heather were co-stars on Melrose Place

Speaking to Us Weekly, the 65-year-old revealed that he still keeps in touch with his ex-fiancée and credits the success of their show Melrose Place to her undeniable charisma. He shared that the pair keep in contact "just [for] little things…birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly."

"I think the success of [When Calls the Heart] has to do with Erin Krakow, our lead actress. I've always felt that way about any show that I've been on. It was Heather from Melrose, it was Bold and the Beautiful with Katherine Kelly Lang," he continued.

"When it trickles down from people who root for and love your lead actress and your lead actor, they invest. It is an investment. They feel like they know us, and we feel like we know them."

Soap stars

© CBS via Getty Images Jack admitted how difficult it was to be a soap actor

The iconic actor has enjoyed a prolific TV career, and shared his wish for soap stars to receive the credit that they deserve.

"To even use the label of a 'soap actor,' I don't really care for that," he declared to Us Weekly. "I never have. Because I'm a real thespian. I've been trained in the theater. That's how I look at it. Actors are actors; it just depends on what medium you're working in."

He continued: "I gotta tell you honestly, people that are from A-list films have no idea what it's like to have 60 pages of dialogue on one day of a soap opera and work 14 hours and get it all right."

To see more of Katherine Kelly Lang's incredible performance as Brooke Logan, watch below...