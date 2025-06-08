Priyanka Chopra's latest photos of daughter Malti, 3, leave fans saying the same thing

The beginning of the summer was full of special family moments for Priyanka Chopra and her family.

Over the weekend, the Citadel actress shared a round of photos featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, who is growing up fast.

She and the "Jealous" singer have been married since 2018, and welcomed their daughter, who is three years old, on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy.

© Instagram Priyanka shared a round of photos of her family

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday, June 7, and shared a glimpse into what her May looked like, starting off with a photo of her and Nick enjoying a boat ride with their daughter in New York City.

More sweet photos followed of Malti, including of park hangs with friends, cuddles with her mom, testing out make-up and nails, and walking around the city.

Priyanka also included a photo of Malti with her uncle Joe Jonas, as they all enjoyed a meal at Warude Tacos, a Mexican-Japanese fusion spot in Brooklyn's Bedstuy.

© Instagram The couple and their daughter are currently living in New York City

"May" the doting mom simply wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it — and rave over Joe.

"Uncle Go and Malti's relationship is precious," one wrote, referring to Joe, as others followed suit with: "You can tell @joejonas is such a good uncle from these few photos," and: "I bet Joe is Malti's favorite uncle," as well as: "Such a beautiful family."

© Instagram Fans raved over the photo featuring Joe

Though Priyanka and Nick, who met in 2017 and started dating the following year, are typically based in Los Angeles or occasionally London, they are currently living in New York City while Nick is on Broadway.

The Camp Rock actor has been performing as Jamie Wellerstein opposite Adrienne Warren as Cathy Hiatt in the musical The Last Five Years, which was created by Jason Robert Brown and first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 before it was produced Off-Broadway in March 2002.

© Instagram Malti appeared eager to try on make-up

Its current Broadway production, Nick's Broadway debut, premiered in April, and is set to end on June 22.

Per Broadway.com, the show follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years and explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.