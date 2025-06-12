How Nicole Kidman's teen daughters Sunday and Faith coped with spending months away from family home

Nicole Kidman has long since developed a reputation as Hollywood's hardest working actress, keeping herself busy with a variety of projects all happening at once, from acclaimed limited TV series to female-focused big screen endeavors.

The actress, 57, most recently appears in the second season of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, the series' only returning character, once again playing wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko.

However, unlike the first season's warm Californian setting, achieved with a shooting schedule on the Australian coast, the second season was filmed in the snow-covered Austrian Alps.

© Disney Nicole stars in the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers"

For the six month shoot, though, Nicole wasn't alone — her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday and 14-year-old Faith, were also along for the ride.

"I love the Austrian Alps," Nicole told People. "I fell in love with that. There's something so invigorating about being outside and actually being on the locations and actually being really cold and walking in snow."

"And I think there's just something about the air and the water and the landscape and having it be authentic. So, we were there. The castle that we were shooting in, that was a place. It was so beautiful."

© Getty Images The actress had her husband Keith Urban and their daughters with her in the Alps

And luckily, her family was able to join her and explore Europe at the same time, while she'd finish shooting and then join them when she had the opportunity. "They were skiing, and so that was great having things for them to do while I was working."

"They would spend a day skiing, and I would commute from a little ski lodge to work." she explained, saying she was lucky to have her daughters' education set up in a way that accommodated their parents' whirlwind lifestyles.

"I'm fortunate because of the way my family is," the Oscar winner shared. "They can travel in the way their schooling is set up. So we're able to stay together and maneuver that way, which is good," although when asked whether they were interested in actually seeing her on set, she confessed: "No, not really."

© Instagram "I'm fortunate because of the way my family is. They can travel in the way their schooling is set up."

The Babygirl actress also told L'Officiel last year: "I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not. My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

While the teens have become more public in recent years as well, and have accompanied their mom on several of her global shoots, they've even tagged along with their dad Keith, also 57, while he's on tour.

© Getty Images The couple's teens will sometimes join their dad on his tours as well

Back in 2022, when he hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, he mentioned that his two daughters will often join him on the road, and Nicole has in the past made appearances on stage as well.

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually. And it's been great to have them out on the bus," he shared. "They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."