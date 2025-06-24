Friends star Courteney Cox on the 'weird' shift in her relationship with daughter Coco

Courteney Cox was famously a mother to Jack and Erica Bing on Friends, but behind the scenes, she is a real-life mom to her 21-year-old daughter, Coco.

The Friends star, 61, shares her lookalike daughter with her Scream actor ex-husband David Arquette, and it seems their relationship has become stronger since Coco has left home for college.

Reflecting on the silence in their relationship, Courteney addressed her relationship with Coco at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in Palm Desert last year.

© Getty Images Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school, and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room," Courteney revealed.

© Instagram Coco lives at Courteney's home in Malibu

However, the actress did note a shift in Coco's behaviour when she returns home for the holidays. "Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more," she admitted.

Courteney and Coco's evolving relationship

Her strengthened bond with her only child meant Courteney, by her own admission, struggled with Coco going back to college.

© Getty Images Courteney misses Coco while she's at college

"She's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid," she said of her child. "But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."

© Getty David Arquette congratulated Coco on getting into college

When Coco was accepted into college, her father shared a special tribute on social media. Congratulations Coco!!! She got accepted to a wonderful college, and I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become. I love you," the American Pie star penned.

Courteney and Coco's major difference

In Monica Geller, Courteney Cox portrayed a self-confessed "clean freak", but she also shares her character's penchant for cleaning, so much so that she has launched a home care line, called Homecourt.

© Getty Images Courteney Cox played "clean freak" Monica Geller in Friends

However, the star has revealed that her daughter does not share her passion. "Every now and then, she'll be like, ‘Mom, I cleaned out my room and I feel so good.’ And I go, ‘That's a feeling you could have all the time,’ and it just doesn't happen," Courteney told People in 2024.

"She's getting older and she does live on her own, and she does take pride in that, which I think is good," Courteney added. "But no, I don't think she has my gene in the same way."

© Instagram Courteney says her daughter is not interested in cleaning like her

Instead, Coco is developing her own interests. Her mother revealed: "She's a great singer. She's a great writer. She has so many qualities that I don't have, so that's okay."