Courteney Cox and lookalike daughter Coco Arquette enjoy surprising girl's trip to Australia

Courteney Cox landed in Australia on Tuesday alongside her lookalike daughter, Coco Arquette, ahead of what is sure to be a relaxing trip Down Under.

The Friends star donned a simple cream sweater after the long flight and opted for faded blue jeans and a black cross-body bag.

She wore her dark hair down past her shoulders and looked fresh-faced as she wheeled her black suitcase out of Sydney Airport with a black garment bag attached.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Courteney Cox's daughter Coco poses with siblings on special day

Coco sported matching gray sweatpants and a gray cardigan, looking cozy with a white crop top underneath. Her long blonde hair cascaded down her back, and she sported a simple backpack as she left the plane.

The mother-daughter-duo were seen chatting as they moved to their next destination, seemingly on a girl's trip to the sunny country.

Courteney shares the 20-year-old with her former husband, David Arquette, whom she split from in 2010 after 11 years of marriage.

© JaydenSeyfarth/MEDIA-MODE.COM Courteney and Coco were spotted leaving Sydney Airport

The pair are extremely tight-knit and even got matching tattoos, bringing them even closer after Coco moved out in 2023 to attend college.

Courteney explained why she had an unusual reaction to her only child leaving for college at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in October, sharing that their dynamic changed significantly between her freshman and sophomore years.

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room," she quipped.

© JaydenSeyfarth/MEDIA-MODE.COM The pair looked so alike as they began their girl's trip

"Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more."

"And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid," she added. "But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."

The budding star shares her mother's slight build, dark brows and bone structure; but one thing she wishes her mother would give her is her old outfits.

© Instagram Coco moved out of home in 2023 to attend college

"She didn't actually save anything for me from the '90s. It's actually very rude," Coco quipped in an Instagram video. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, those outfits.' No, I don't have them."

Coco plans to follow in her parents' footsteps and try her hand at the entertainment industry. She has already performed with her lookalike mother several times.

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," David told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "It's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished. So it's exciting to see."

© Getty David shared how proud he was of his daughter

Since pursuing a career in the industry, she has been featured in many videos on Courteney's social media and sung hits like "Silver Springs" by Fleetwood Mac, "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift and "Chasing Pavements" by Adele.

She also appeared on stage in 2019 to since "Chasing Cars" with Snow Patrol, alongside her mother's partner Johnny McDaid, who happens to be a member of the band.

Both David and Courteney wholeheartedly support their daughter in her pursuits, with the Scream actor explaining, "As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want."