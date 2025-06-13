Courteney Cox's daughter Coco is inundated with love in new tribute from famous family

Courteney Cox, 60, and her family are celebrating a major milestone! The Friends star's daughter, Coco Arquette turned 21 on Friday, June 13 and received a lot of love from family and fans alike.

Courteney shares Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette. On Friday morning, the Scream actor shared an adorable throwback photo of Coco, writing: "Happy 21st Birthday Coco!!! I'm so honored to be your father and I'm so proud of the talented caring person you are. Thank you for all the light, love, and magic you bring to this world!"

The post garnered a lot of attention. One user commented: "What a milestone. Congrats pal and to the whole family." Another wrote: "How is she already 21?! Wishing her a brilliant solar return and many many MANYYYYY more, in excellent health."

© Instagram David's birthday post for Coco

Coco won't stop celebrating today. She and her mom share a birthday weekend, and Courteney will turn 61 on Sunday, June 15.

All about Coco

Courteney met David on the set of Scream in 1996 and later married in 1999. Courteney gave birth to Coco on June 13, 2004. The couple raised their only daughter in Los Angeles. After divorcing in 2013, they remained co-parents and friends.

© Alamy Courteney and David on the Scream 3 set

Coco lived a relatively private life, but has recently stepped out more. She appears to be following in her parents' footsteps after starring in the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

She's also a singer! In 2020, Courteney shared a video to Instagram of her daughter singing Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs" as she played piano.

"Proud of my coconut. #fleetwoodmac," Courtney captioned the video.

At the time, several of Courteney's famous friends gushed over the post. "Beautiful, Coco!" said Chelsea Handler. "You guys!!! I love this so much. Coco sounds amazing," wrote Queer Eye's Tan France.

Coco's famous mom

Courteney starred in Friends for 10 seasons. Since the iconic show wrapped up in 2004, she went on to star in Cougar Town and several more Scream movies.

© Instagram Coco is the inspiration behind Homecourt's Cocomoi

In 2022, Courteney launched her homecare brand, HomeCourt, which offers fragrances, body wash, and hand cream. She even named one of her products after her daughter – a body butter called Cocomoi. Plus Coco appeared in several photos for the brand.

In her private life, Courteney dates the Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. They've been together since 2014.

© Getty Courteney and Johnny have dated for 11 years

"[He's] a great listener," Courteney told PEOPLE in January 2022. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."