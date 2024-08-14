Courteney Cox's daughter Coco calls her 'very rude' — see why

It appears Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette isn't getting some of the perks one would expect from the child of a celebrity.

The Friends alum has a mini-me daughter in her 20-year-old, who she shares with David Arquette, her husband from 1999 until their separation in 2010.

And while Coco certainly has her mom's looks, one thing she's missing out on is her mom 's envy-inducing closet, particularly her 90s gems from the Friends era.

Recommended video You may also like Courteney Cox's daughter Coco poses with half-siblings on special day

Answering some quick-fire questions in a recent video for Refinery29, Coco called out her mom's "very rude" decision to not save some of her clothes from the 90s, which have naturally gone through a full trend cycle and are highly-coveted again, this time by Gen Z.

"Fun fact, she didn't actually save anything for me from the 90s. It's actually very rude. Everyone's like, 'Oh those outfits,' no I don't have them," she announced.

The two went on to display more of their mother-daughter banter throughout the video, answering questions such as who is more likely to ignore calls or texts, which Coco unabashedly owned up to, as her mom teased that god forbid you "ignore hers."

© Instagram Coco is heading into her sophomore year of college

And though Coco did have a bone to pick with her mom about not having her old clothes, she did admit she's the one between the two of them to take something from her closet and not give it back, "100%, without a question, quickly answered."

MORE: Courteney Cox celebrates with loved-up photo alongside partner Johnny McDaid

MORE: Courteney Cox poses with stunning daughter Coco in new celebratory photo

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus note Coco's resemblance to her dad as well, with one writing: "Coco is so cute! She resembles her dad a lot," as others followed suit with: "Aww. This is so sweet to see," and: "She is the perfect mix of her mom and dad," as well as: "They are so cute!"

© Getty Coco with her mom and her partner Johnny McDaid in 2015

It was last year that Coco moved out of her family home and jetted off to college, and her dad David shared a bittersweet photo on Instagram marking the milestone occasion at the time.

MORE: Courteney Cox's extreme anti-aging methods have to be seen to be believed

© Instagram Coco and her stepmom Christina

The snapshot captured his daughter posing next to her stepmom Christina Arquette (née McLarty), who the Scream actor married in 2015.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional tribute to Courteney Cox for special reason

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is her godmother

"We are so proud of you @cocoarquette_ that you're going to college!!!" he wrote in the caption, adding: "We LOVE You!!!!"

David met his second wife, a producer and media personality, back in 2011, and got engaged in 2014. They tied the knot with a wedding in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015, almost one year after welcoming their first son together, Charlie West, who is nine. They welcomed son Augustus Alexis, seven, in March 2017.