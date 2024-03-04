Pregnant Lala Kent's experience with a sperm donor, daughter Ocean, and tense relationship with Randall Emmett – what to know

Lala Kent is expanding her pod! She announced on Instagram Sunday night she is pregnant with her second baby.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, is already a mom to daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, two, who she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, 52.

Though the former couple have become largely estranged since splitting up some months after Ocean's arrival in 2021, the soon-to-be mom-of-two has been candid about her wishes of expanding her family nonetheless. Below, read everything to know about her relationship with her ex now, her experience with a sperm donor, and more.

Did Lala Kent use a sperm donor?

To conceive her second child through intrauterine insemination (IUI), Lala relied on the California Cryobank to help her find the perfect sperm donor.

She opened up about the experience on her podcast, Give Them Lala, and detailed how she made the choice. She shared that though looks weren't her priority and she didn't see any adult photos of her sperm donor, she does want her child to have the same "aesthetic look" as both herself, her mom, and Ocean.

The reality star explained: "The world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family," and noted she doesn't want to "make it any tougher for them."

"The outside world is funny," she added, and further shared: "Not everybody is as progressive as we are, and I just felt like, 'OK, I'm bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here. But I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can.'" She also revealed that when her child turns 18, the California Cryobank provides them the option of accessing information about who their father is.

© Instagram Lala and Ocean in November of 2023

Lala and Randall's relationship now

Lala and Randall – a film producer currently at the center of a slew of controversies, scandals and legal issues – met at SUR in 2015, and got engaged in 2018 after he finalized his divorce from Amber Chylders in 2017. They split after Lala accused Randall of several infidelities throughout their relationship, and have been in a tense custody battle ever since.

© Instagram Randall is a father of three

Randall also shares daughters London, 14, and Rylee, ten, with his ex-wife Amber, and though the three sisters make frequent appearances together on his social media, Lala has shared the two co-parent as separately as possible.

Last year, Lala addressed how she plans to approach the myriad of "negative stories" – many of which were recounted in the Hulu docu-series The Randall Scandall: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump – about Randall with their daughter. She wrote in an Instagram Story at the time: "I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

© Instagram Lala with VPR co-star Scheana Shay and their daughters, who were born months apart

She continued: "It will be an open conversation – most importantly an honest conversation. No matter what, I am her mama – which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person. I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe, and loved," and maintained: "She will be unbreakable. The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become."

