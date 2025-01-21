Justin Bieber shares family photo with baby Jack in united front after Hailey Bieber unfollow drama

Justin Bieber isn't paying any mind to any rumors about his marriage.

Though his recent social media activity has raised eyebrows, the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer is emphasizing that all is well as home.

And shortly after causing some alarm among fans when he unfollowed wife Hailey Bieber Tuesday morning, he again maintained all is well, sharing photos not only of her, but their newborn baby, little Jack Blues.

On Tuesday, some hours after appearing to have unfollowed Hailey — and later clarifying that someone else did it by accessing his account — Justin again took to Instagram and shared a slew of adorable family photos.

Among them was an endearing snap of Justin and Hailey fondly looking at each other while enjoying dinner at what appears to be a Matsuhisa location, plus more photos from their time in Aspen over the holidays.

Justin also shared a photo of him seemingly working on new music, which he has been teasing for some time, and last but not least, an adorable glimpse at little Jack, who was born in August of last year.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over Jack's appearance, with one writing: "We're slowly meeting baby Jack," as others followed suit with: "We love you Jack!!!!" and: "The most beautiful family!" as well as: "Love these photos."

© Instagram Justin shared photos from him and Hailey's recent trip to Aspen, CO

Earlier in the day, Justin clarified that he had not personally unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, who he is now following again, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," and: "[Expletive] is getting suss out here."

© Instagram The couple welcomed baby Jack in August

Though he did follow the Rhode founder again, he has been on an unfollowing spree of sorts as of late, and is now longer following some of the core members of his former entourage, including Scooter Braun and Ryan Good, nor is he following his past mentor Usher or his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

© Instagram They are keeping their son largely out of the spotlight

Prior to welcoming baby Jack, Hailey had alluded to not being particularly close to her family anymore, which included Stephen, her mother and his wife Kennya Baldwin, and her sister, Alaia Baldwin.

© Instagram The pair has been married since 2018

Speaking with W Magazine last year, she admitted: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," noting: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Still, she has fond memories of her relatively "normal childhood." She was born in Tucson, Arizona, and was later raised in Nyack, a village by the Hudson in upstate New York, before moving to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her modeling career. "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Hailey acknowledged, before adding: "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."