Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rafael Nadal's blonde-haired son uncannily copies dad's signature pose
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Rafael Nadal and his son with their head in their hands© Getty

Rafael Nadal's blonde-haired son copies dad's signature pose - and it's so cute

The tennis champ's wife Maria Francisca Perello was there to cheer on her man

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Rafael Nadal's toddler son takes after his tennis ace dad in more ways than one.

The sportsman and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, welcomed their son in October 2022, naming their firstborn Rafael after his dad. Aside from his moniker, Rafael junior is following in his father's famous footsteps in other ways.

The youngster joined Maria and Rafael in Paris for the Olympics, cheering on from the sidelines as his father won his match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Maria Francisca Perello, wife of Rafael Nadal with their son Rafael Nadal Junior support Rafael Nadal and partner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina in the Men's Doubles first round match on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024© Getty
Mini Rafael watched his father play tennis

Rafael Junior copied his father's signature celebratory pose, raising his tiny arms into a fist pump motion, while his dad did the same move – so cute!

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal, his wife Maria Francisca Perello, and their son Rafa Junior watch from a balcony the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris© Getty
Rafael Nadal and his baby pull the same pose

The little boy also delighted the crowds by pulling a series of adorable faces as he watched his father's game, grimacing at the tension, putting his head in his hands and giving some serious side-eye.

Baby Rafael sat atop his mother's lap, with Maria looking cool, calm and collected while her son seemed to feel all the emotions under the sun.

For the special occasion, the adorable youngster wore a light linen shirt to keep him cool, matching his mother who wore a stylish white jacket.

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Adlington talks Olympics preparations, tearful goodbyes and her 'sport mad' kids

Fatherhood

Rafael is Maria and Rafa's first child, and the tennis champion gave an insight into fatherhood while talking to E! in March 2024.

Maria Francisca Perello, wife of Rafael Nadal with their son Rafael Nadal Junior support Rafael Nadal and partner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina in the Men's Doubles first round match on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 © Getty
Baby Rafael looked concerned at the Olympics

"Everything surprises you because everything is new. Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn every day, and every day is unexpected," he said.

That's not to say Rafa doesn't have experience with children, with the 38-year-old adding: "I have always been a kids guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

Maria Francisca Perello, wife of Rafael Nadal with their son Rafael Nadal Junior support Rafael Nadal and partner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina in the Men's Doubles first round match on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024© Getty
Baby Nadal put his head in his hands

With Rafa set to take to the tennis court again on Monday, to play long-time rival Novak Djokovic, we can't wait to see his son's reactions for a second time!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More