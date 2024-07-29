Rafael Nadal's blonde-haired son copies dad's signature pose - and it's so cute

Rafael Nadal's toddler son takes after his tennis ace dad in more ways than one.

The sportsman and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, welcomed their son in October 2022, naming their firstborn Rafael after his dad. Aside from his moniker, Rafael junior is following in his father's famous footsteps in other ways.

The youngster joined Maria and Rafael in Paris for the Olympics, cheering on from the sidelines as his father won his match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

© Getty Mini Rafael watched his father play tennis

Rafael Junior copied his father's signature celebratory pose, raising his tiny arms into a fist pump motion, while his dad did the same move – so cute!

© Getty Rafael Nadal and his baby pull the same pose

The little boy also delighted the crowds by pulling a series of adorable faces as he watched his father's game, grimacing at the tension, putting his head in his hands and giving some serious side-eye.

Baby Rafael sat atop his mother's lap, with Maria looking cool, calm and collected while her son seemed to feel all the emotions under the sun.

For the special occasion, the adorable youngster wore a light linen shirt to keep him cool, matching his mother who wore a stylish white jacket.

Fatherhood

Rafael is Maria and Rafa's first child, and the tennis champion gave an insight into fatherhood while talking to E! in March 2024.

© Getty Baby Rafael looked concerned at the Olympics

"Everything surprises you because everything is new. Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn every day, and every day is unexpected," he said.

That's not to say Rafa doesn't have experience with children, with the 38-year-old adding: "I have always been a kids guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

© Getty Baby Nadal put his head in his hands

With Rafa set to take to the tennis court again on Monday, to play long-time rival Novak Djokovic, we can't wait to see his son's reactions for a second time!