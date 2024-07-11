Meet John McEnroe's rarely-seen children Kevin, Sean, Emily, Anna & Ava - and they are identical to Wimbledon star dad

Sean

Sean has kept his life as an adult rather private, bar an interview he did with People when he married Niamh McEnroe in 2021 in Sedona, Arizona. The pair shared that Niamh had sadly experienced a miscarriage, causing them to want to keep their marriage private for longer than expected.

Sean also revealed that his wife had been there for him during "one of the worst breakdowns of [his] life".

"I don’t remember exactly what set me off, but it was something related to my family and traumas from my childhood," he recalled. "It was one of the most challenging emotional experiences I’ve ever had.

He continued: "Niamh gave me a foundation of faith and hope, through her resolute unwavering example, a rooted foundation that I wasn’t even close to having at the time."