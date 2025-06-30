Wimbledon 2025 is here, and we couldn't be more excited to watch the gripping action unfold at SW19 for the next two weeks.

Although it marks the first 14-day tournament without former champion Andy Murray following his retirement last year, other Great British favourites like Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper are certainly ones to watch.

Not only that, but returning favourites like defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and up-and-coming star Katie Boulter are all hoping to make their mark on the grass this year.

© AFP via Getty Images Drama has begun on Centre Court. Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their men's singles first round tennis match on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2025

Inside Wimbledon 2025 stars' homes

But when the hard-working athletes aren't busy training and smashing records at various Grand Slams, they can be found at home, and many of them live in seriously lavish abodes.

Click through the gallery to see some of tennis's biggest names and their abodes…

© Instagram Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu is back at SW19 and we're backing her all the way. The former US Open champion doesn't often share videos inside where she lives, and due to her career, she's often hotel-hopping. However, she did share this video of her practising piano in what appears to be her bedroom. We love the simplistic style and artwork on the walls.

© Instagram Katie Boulter Katie Boulter lives in London and is in a relationship with fellow tennis professional Alex de Minaur. The pair often share loved-up photos from date nights and trips abroad. The couple got engaged in December 2024. This photo shows Katie nestled up to a large teddy bear in her London pad. The room also features a neutral sofa and white shutters.

© Instagram Novak Djokovic Will it be another Djokovic-Alcaraz final? We'll have to wait and see! The former world number one lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 16 years because his own brother introduced him to the town. The huge Marbella mansion is reported to cost €10million (£8.5million) and it boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and a tennis court. The family also has an on-site spa for full relaxation. Previously, Novak posted a photo from inside their huge bathroom as the athlete and his kids gave a shower to their new puppy.

© Instagram Jack Draper Could this be Jack Draper's year? After reigning champion at Indian Wells earlier this year, the British 23-year-old certainly has the whole country behind him. The fourth seed lives in London with fellow Tennis star, Paul Jubb, and his older brother, Ben. The trio of lads began living together when Jack moved out of his family's Surrey home two years ago. Jack doesn't tend to share photos of his home, but he did share previously with Tatler that he's learned two staple meals in the kitchen: "Chicken pesto pasta and a good egg on toast".

© Instagram Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka lives miles away from SW19. The tour-time grand slam champion, who is a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Shai, lives in a staggering home in Los Angeles, said to be worth $8.6 million.



© Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to bag his third Wimbledon title this year, and after lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, he's certainly in for a good chance. The Spanish athlete, 22, puts his career first and foremost above anything. Rather than splashing the cash and residing in a mega-mansion, the professional player in fact resides mostly at The Equelite Academy (also known as Ferrero Tennis Academy) located in Villena, Alicante, in his homeland. Carlos' abode is a wooden cabin-style house on the grounds surrounded by facilities like tennis courts, gyms, restaurants, pools and landscaped gardens, on-site physios and more. This means Carlos can train most days and always keep on top of his game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Sadly, Stefanos Tsitsipas retired on Day One at Wimbledon, but he has become a favourite player in recent years. The professional also shared on his Instagram that he had bought a new pad in Monaco. He wrote in the caption: "A new home is a place for memories to be made and dreams to come true." We don't get to see inside, but the balcony is seriously impressive.

© Instagram Andy Murray Andy might be retired now, but it would be remiss to leave out one of our country's greatest athletes, especially when his house is so pretty! The two-time Wimbledon champion, his wife, Kim, and their four children live in a five impressive five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court (of course). The home underwent major reconstruction so that the family could have the home of their dreams, but Andy prefers to keep the inside of their home to themselves, and so doesn't show photos from the abode. However, they previously lived in a £5 million Surrey mansion, and Andy did share the odd photo from inside the home when they were living there. Fans got a glimpse inside Kim and Andy's open-plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surrounds, a breakfast bar with a fruit bowl on top, and a wooden dining table that is lined with metal dining chairs.