Kelly Ripa reacts to daughter Lola's latest life update from London with boyfriend Cassius

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos just checked off another major bucket list item while living in London.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host's daughter has been living in England for over a year now, and just shared a glimpse into her time at the beloved Glastonbury festival, which was headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Neil Young, and Rod Stewart.

In addition to Lola, a budding singer, the All My Children alum and her husband Mark Consuelos, who she married in 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 28, and Joaquín, 22.

© Instagram Lola shared a glimpse of her time in Glastonbury

As Glastonbury officially came to an end — and it won't come back until 2027 because of a fallow year — Lola took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from her time there, featuring her boyfriend Cassius Kidston, who hails from England.

The photo dump included photos of her outfits throughout the weekend, which of course always included knee-high boots, a video of the crowd, a selfie with her beau, plus a proper plate of English breakfast.

"glass toe" she jokingly wrote in her caption, which got a rise out of her mom Kelly, who commented: "Caption," along with a laughing emoji.

© Instagram She went with her boyfriend Cassius

Others also took to the comments section under the post and gushed over it, with one writing: "You are so cute like your Mama!" as more followed suit with: "It's good to be you," and: "You're living the best life!!!" as well as: "Beautiful!"

Earlier this year, Lola and her boyfriend celebrated an anniversary, and shared more photos on Instagram featuring Cassius. "Another year of pure magic," Lola wrote in her caption, and gushed: "You're heavenly."

© Instagram The budding singer has been living in London for over a year

Cassius was born in 1999 to Simon and Rosie Kidston, the former being the founder of Kidston Motor Cars. The company is based in London and is dedicated to selling vintage cars, from a 1962 Maserati 5000 GT by Frua and 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring to a 2017 McLaren P1 LM. Per the company's website, Cassius' father is "known around the world as a multilingual classic car commentator and columnist, consultant and entrepreneur" who has "built up a globally renowned business specialising in the sale of the most valuable cars in existence."

Like Lola, and many a celebrity scion over the years, Cassius also went to New York University, after going to Harrow School in London, an all boys public boarding school. While at NYU, he pursued sports management studies, and interned at GSE Worldwide, sports and entertainment marketing, management and production company.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The Consuelos-Ripa family

Cassius first appeared in Lola's Instagram around 2022, one year before she graduated from NYU, however it wasn't until 2023 that she confirmed their relationship.

Per his LinkedIn, he is a Sports Talent Sales Assistant at Creative Arts Agency (CAA), one of if not the leading agency in entertainment, whose majority owner is French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek's husband and the owner of the Kering luxury conglomerate.