Kelly Ripa reveals kids' defiant reaction to her comments on their Instagram photos

Kelly Ripa may have a tight-knit relationship with her children, but they are not afraid to set some boundaries with her.

The LIVE with Kelly & Mark host and her co-host Mark Consuelos, her husband since 1996, share three children: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquín, 21.

Fans of the family are no strangers to seeing some of their sweetest moments displayed on social media, however the All My Children alum has revealed that there are some limitations her kids have established when it comes to her interactions with them on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

Speaking with E! News, Kelly revealed that while she loves to support her kids' Instagram posts — like she recently did with a beach photo of her daughter Lola — it can come at a price.

"Usually, if I comment on one of the two of their social media posts, I will get a temporary blocking," the doting mom confessed.

She added: "Then, the ban gets lifted and I'm reinstated. But I'm like, 'Why can't you guys be like the other kids on social media? They happily allow their parents in there.'"

© Getty Kelly with her firstborn Michael in 2018

Most recently, Kelly proved just how hip, and aware of online trends, she really is after her daughter shared a photo of her sun tanning, laying on her stomach with her bikini top untied, and captioned it: "Is this demure?"

In tune with the "demure" trend started by TikTok influencer Jools Lebron, Kelly took to the comments section under the post and replied: "It's very mindful."

© Instagram Lola has spent the summer back home

It has been a summer full of quality time for Kelly and her only daughter, who recently returned to the U.S. for the first time in nine months after moving to London at the beginning of the year. Her mom previously opened up about her return home in a July 29 episode of LIVE, joking that "hurricane Lola blew back into town."

© Instagram The couple's youngest son is a student at Michigan University

"I couldn't believe it!" she said about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

© Instagram The Consuelos-Ripa family in their Upper East Side home

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" her husband and co-host Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before Mark again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," she further joked, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things [...] I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British."