Meet Wimbledon commentator Andrew Castle's children – including major West End star

Andrew Castle has returned to SW19 in order to provide coverage and commentary for this year's Wimbledon tournament.

The former tennis player was once ranked as Britain's number one in singles, reaching an impressive World No. 80 ranking in 1988; alongside his doubles partner, Tim Wilkison, he was ranked as World No. 45. Sadly, titles eluded him throughout his life, with his best Grand Slam result in singles tennis being a third-round appearance at the US Open in 1987.

However, away from the court, the 61-year-old has been much luckier, having been married to flight attendant Sophia Runham since 1991, a year before he retired from tennis. The couple first met during the Tokyo Open.

© Getty Images Andrew was once the No. 1 British player

Together, the pair have welcomed two daughters, including a famous West End actress. Here's all you need to know…

Georgina Castle

Andrew and Sophia's eldest daughter is West End star Georgina, who was born on 11 December 1992. She made her professional debut in 2012 when she appeared in a guest role in the BBC show New Tricks; two years later, she appeared in an episode of Doctors.

The 32-year-old made her West End debut in 2017 when she was cast as the lead role in Mamma Mia! She has since appeared in Twist and Shout, Elf, 9 to 5 and Cinderella.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Georgina is engaged to fellow West End star Simon

Georgina is currently playing Regina George in Mean Girls and is due to take on the role of Lucy in the upcoming 50 First Dates: The Musical.

The stage isn't Georgina's only love, and in 2022, she met actor Simon Lipkin when they appeared opposite one another in Elf. The couple got engaged in October 2024, with Simon sharing a clip of him proposing to his love inside their shared home.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The couple became engaged in 2024

The pair enjoy working together and speaking to BroadwayWorld in 2025 about the experience, Georgina said: "To be honest - this is gonna sound so cheesy – I loved working with Simon. And this is before we were an item.

"Just as an actor, he is the most exciting person that I've got to work with on stage because he's absolutely mental."

Simon shared a tear-jerking proposal video View post on Instagram

Her dad is also one of her biggest fans, telling HELLO! back in 2022 that he and Sophia have watched her in every production she's done. "I'm full of admiration for her and love listening to her sing," he told us.

Claudia Castle

Andrew's younger daughter, Claudia, prefers to keep out of the spotlight, but she inherited her father's sporting genes, playing a myriad of sports during her time in school. Her love of sports followed her into her career, as she started working in the commercial partnerships programme at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to her old school, Emanuel, Claudia also revealed that she had once worked at Wimbledon. She joked: "It was one of the best jobs; we were paid to watch tennis all day, sit in the sun and occasionally pull the covers over the grass when it rained!"

In 2019, Claudia married cricket player William Tavaré. Celebrating the moment on social media, Andrew posted: "With love and congratulations to our youngest Claudia on her marriage to Will Tavare. We couldn’t be more proud or delighted at the woman she has become. Will....love you too! X."

The couple have since welcomed two children, a son called Louis and a daughter named India. Sophia shared the arrival of both of her grandchildren on social media, writing after Louis's birth: "Our grandson Louis Magnus Tavaré born on the 28th of August. So proud of Mum and Dad who brought this little bundle of joy into the world. Can't believe that our baby has a baby. Love you so much already."

© Instagram Georgina and Claudia are very close

Following India's birth, Sophia wrote: "This little bundle turned our lives upside down again in the best way on 27th December 2024. India June Sophia Tavaré. Best little sister for the bear cub!"

Georgina and Claudia have an incredibly close relationship, and the sisters were recently seen together as they celebrated Georgina's hen party.