Exclusive: Vogue Williams reveals she 'forces' herself to relax as a busy mum of three

After a busy 2023 touring the UK with her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue Williams is looking forward to slowing down. The mother-of-three, 38, isn't big on setting unattainable goals, but in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Vogue reveals that making time for herself and her family is topping her priority list this year.

The model reveals she has lots of projects in the pipeline, saying: "There's something that won't come out until nearly the end of 2024, something that I've wanted to do for so long so I'm really excited for that to come together." But something that she has been excited to launch is her Flexy Fit app alongside her personal trainer John Belton.

© Instagram Vogue values quiet time with the kids

She tells us: "We released programme one and programme two from the app to keep people going until the app was ready so I've been doing them. It's four workouts a week. Half an hour workouts as well, that's all I really have time for."

Vogue is a fitness fanatic and says that a quick workout is something she will always make time for. She reveals that she is not one for abandoning her fitness routine in the New Year in pursuit of something more complicated. "Mine stays the same [as usual]," she says. "For so many reasons I love training. I love training because it makes me feel better about myself. My mental health is better. I like feeling fit and healthy so I keep my routine pretty much the same."

This even meant working out on Christmas Day during the festive period she spent up in Scotland on her husband Spencer Matthew's family estate, Glen Affric, where the pair wed in 2018. She explains: "It's only half an hour out of my day and I know a lot of people don't want to do that and that's fine to let the routine slip over Christmas and it's kind of whatever suits your lifestyle so I just enjoy it so much that I keep it up."

Being a busy mum to her three adorable children Theodore (or TT as she calls him), five, Gigi, three, and baby Otto, one, means it is more important than ever for Vogue to carve out some 'me-time'. The former Bear Grylls: Mission Survive star reveals what her perfect night-in looks like.

"I have just got back into reading," she says. So I love lighting a candle, reading a book and chilling out on my own. Or if I have a bath I do the whole candle thing in the bath too just because it makes it super cosy and I need to force myself to relax so I light a candle before bed and spray pillow spray on my pillow to really set it up for myself so that's how I make myself relax - I force myself to."

© Instagram Vogue and Spencer share three children

As a Yankee Candle ambassador, it is important to Vogue that she has the right scent in her bathroom and bedroom to ensure she feels completely zen. "I'll always light a candle and my favourite is called Clean Cotton so that's the kind of scent I like in my bedroom," she says. "And I've just started a book Songs of Achilles [by Madeline Miller] but I read Circe first and I loved it and now that's the book that has got me back into reading, it's amazing. I'm the last to know about it!".

© Instagram Vogue and Spencer share a self-named podcast

Time at home with Spencer and the kids is what is leading Vogue's plans for the coming year, but that doesn't mean the stylish mother doesn't like to get glam. She was seen wearing the gorgeous gold skirt by H&M x Paco Rabanne on Christmas Day and now she tells us what staples are staying in her makeup bag for 2024.

© Instagram Vogue got dressed up on Christmas Day

"I love a good lip gloss. Max Factor 2000 lip glaze – they have all these really nice nude colours, I love them so I have loads of them," she says. "Obviously I'm always lured in my Bare by Vogue tan and shimmer because I love putting the illuminator on when I wear a short dress and I'm not fully wearing tights when I go out so those are my favourite things."

© Instagram Vogue is so glam

The ever-relatable Vogue adds: "I need a good concealer because I have such dark bags under my eyes! I'm currently using the Clinique one that I find really good and a bit of bronzer. I like to be bronzed."

© Instagram Vogue always looks bronzed and beautiful

Speaking of time at home, a new pad is actually on the horizon for the family of five. Howth-native Vogue tells us that for now, that means staying in the hubbub of the city. She tells us: "Oh I always love the idea of Ireland but not for now! Theo's at school and he loves where he is at school so I know it looked a bit crazy that we lobbed everything up at the same time but I had planned to sell the place in Howth a long time ago because I ended up buying a friend of mine's house which had always been my dream house.

© Instagram Vogue is a doting mum

"So I had been chatting to him about that since before I even started touring with [her My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host] Joanne [McNally] and he had always planned to sell it and I said 'I want to buy your house'," she continues. "With London, we just want somewhere slightly bigger with a garden with the kids. More of a forever home I supposed. We had toyed with the idea of moving to the country but I thought no I love London so much. I love having everything so close and its such a cool city so I don't think we'll be going anywhere."

© Instagram Vogue is planning to stay living in London

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams shows off incredible abs in black bikini during freezing family holiday

With a new home to look forward to, Vogue is cherishing precious moments with her little ones. "We're quite lucky that we get to spend so much time together," she says. "T's at school so we're doing his homework every day with him and that's amazing. Poor T I've ordered so many books for him to do…But he doesn't see it as homework yet, he sees it as something fun and even Gigi gets involved."

Vogue Williams is the Yankee Candle® Signature ambassador. Shop her favourite fragrances at www.yankeecandle.co.uk