Vogue Williams toasts her marriage in 2025's traffic-stopping high street dress

Vogue Williams looked utterly gorgeous on Instagram wearing a yellow dress from high street mecca Karen Millen.

The 39-year-old broadcaster was celebrating her marriage to husband Spencer Matthews, and shared a photograph of the pair. In the picture, the former Made in Chelsea star looked super suave in his suit, and Vogue's neon, high-neck dress by the luxury high street brand wowed her followers.

The podcaster penned: "7 years married today. 3 kids, two dogs, and a whole lot of fun."

© @voguewilliams Vogue looked sensational in her yellow dress

Amongst well-wishes from fans, plenty of followers enquired as to where Vogue had purchased her dress from. One Instagram user wrote: "OK, I need that dress." Another added: "I was thinking the same thing!"

© Instagram Vogue and Spencer Matthews have been married for seven years

Vogue was quick to say that the dress was a past-seaon buy from Karen Millen, and we are gutted we won't be able to get our hands on it. The bright yellow number has a gorgeous high neckline, thigh-high split, and bejewelled detail around the neck. Sublime!

'Halter neck 'Bugle Bead' detail woven maxi dress', £299.40, Karen Millen

We have found a similar design from Karen Millen, with the all-important, tantalising gemstones embossed on it and a similar neckline, but in a zesty orange. These vibrant, juicy shades are perfect for summer 2025 and will ensure you're on-trend with the bright colours of the season.

© Getty Vogue has always loved bright colours

Vogue's signature style

Vogue is known for loving brightly-coloured clothes and told HELLO! that it's all about selecting what particular shade suits you the best. "I just love bright colours," she previously revealed. "Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

© WireImage Vogue loves high street clothes

She added: "A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow, make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example, there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

© Instagram Vogue often documents her outfit finds on Instagram

It's great to see Vogue still enjoying bargainous clothes from the great British high street, too. "I love high street shopping," the mother-of-three added. "Zara. H&M. RiverIsland. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites, to name a few!"