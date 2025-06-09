Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vogue Williams toasts her marriage in 2025's traffic-stopping high street dress
Subscribe
Vogue Williams toasts her marriage in 2025's traffic-stopping high street dress
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews© @spencermatthews

Vogue Williams toasts her marriage in 2025's traffic-stopping high street dress

Spencer Matthew's wife wows in yellow Karen Millen dress

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Vogue Williams looked utterly gorgeous on Instagram wearing a yellow dress from high street mecca Karen Millen.

The 39-year-old broadcaster was celebrating her marriage to husband Spencer Matthews, and shared a photograph of the pair. In the picture, the former Made in Chelsea star looked super suave in his suit, and Vogue's neon, high-neck dress by the luxury high street brand wowed her followers.

The podcaster penned: "7 years married today. 3 kids, two dogs, and a whole lot of fun."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews© @voguewilliams
Vogue looked sensational in her yellow dress

Amongst well-wishes from fans, plenty of followers enquired as to where Vogue had purchased her dress from. One Instagram user wrote: "OK, I need that dress." Another added: "I was thinking the same thing!"

vogue williams with spencer, son and daugher in white outfits© Instagram
Vogue and Spencer Matthews have been married for seven years

Vogue was quick to say that the dress was a past-seaon buy from Karen Millen, and we are gutted we won't be able to get our hands on it. The bright yellow number has a gorgeous high neckline, thigh-high split, and bejewelled detail around the neck. Sublime!

'Halter neck 'Bugle Bead' detail woven maxi dress', £299.40, Karen Millen
'Halter neck 'Bugle Bead' detail woven maxi dress', £299.40, Karen Millen

We have found a similar design from Karen Millen,  with the all-important, tantalising gemstones embossed on it and a similar neckline, but in a zesty orange. These vibrant, juicy shades are perfect for summer 2025 and will ensure you're on-trend with the bright colours of the season. 

Vogue Williams in red coat and dress© Getty
Vogue has always loved bright colours

Vogue's signature style

Vogue is known for loving brightly-coloured clothes and told HELLO! that it's all about selecting what particular shade suits you the best. "I just love bright colours," she previously revealed. "Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great."

Vogue loves high street clothes© WireImage
Vogue loves high street clothes

She added: "A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow, make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example, there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it."

vogue williams wearing m and s trench coat © Instagram
Vogue often documents her outfit finds on Instagram

It's great to see Vogue still enjoying bargainous clothes from the great British high street, too. "I love high street shopping," the mother-of-three added. "Zara. H&M. RiverIsland. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites, to name a few!"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews introduce their baby daughter to the world

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More