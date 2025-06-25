Vogue Williams' £14 Tesco knit top is a summer 2025 sell-out

Vogue Williams strikes the perfect balance between busy mother-of-three juggling parenting duties and work, and a glamorous source of fashion inspiration.

The Bear Grylls: Mission Survive star, 39, may be in the midst of the UK heatwave, but she has found the perfect formula for dressing down for summer 2025. Showing off her chosen outfit, Vogue modelled barrel jeans from Saint and Sofia – a warm choice for the sunny weather – and a knit top from Tesco's brand F&F.

The sleeveless silhouette added a cooler touch to the warm knit fabric, while the bright cherry red colour was broken up with a contrasting white trim. Vogue's effortless look proved popular, with almost all sizes of the £14 top (or £8 for clubcard holders) sold out.

© Instagram

It also comes in black and neutral striped colourways, which are similarly flying off the shelves.

Vogue's shopping tips

While Spencer Matthews' wife Vogue loves a high-street find, she also steps out in some stunning designer dresses, such as the plunging antelope spot Rixo midi dress she wore to the premiere of Netflix's F1: The Academy.

© WireImage The Irish TV stat wore a Rixo dress to the UK premiere of F1: The Academy

However, she revealed they don't always have to break the bank if they turn to eBay for second-hand styles that are more affordable and sustainable.

"It's a one-stop-shop for everything, and if you like a bargain, eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner," Vogue told HELLO! in an exclusive interview in 2020.

"You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 per cent off, so you're going to get a bargain anyway, but just keep going on and looking."

© Instagram Vogue Williams shares three children with her husband Spencer Matthews

Speaking of her style, she added: "I do love a bit of Hobbs because I think it's more muted and not so wild," she explained. "I also love Dolce & Gabbana, and I love a good cashmere brand as well.

"With high street brands, Dorothy Perkins and Zara are great. There are loads of high street brands on eBay's brand outlet – I got a jumpsuit on there for £25 and it is unbelievable, I've also recently got a dress for £13!"